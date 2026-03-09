COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2026 - March 9, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|0
|February 27, 2026
|7,000
|614.61
|4,302,270
|March 2, 2026
|7,000
|612.28
|4,285,960
|March 3, 2026
|9,000
|601.76
|5,415,840
|March 4, 2026
|9,000
|608.30
|5,474,700
|March 5, 2026
|10,000
|600.41
|6,004,100
|March 6, 2026
|11,000
|589.72
|6,486,920
|Total accumulated under the program
|53,000
|603.20
|31,969,790
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,206,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
