COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2026 - March 9, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 0 0 February 27, 2026 7,000 614.61 4,302,270 March 2, 2026 7,000 612.28 4,285,960 March 3, 2026 9,000 601.76 5,415,840 March 4, 2026 9,000 608.30 5,474,700 March 5, 2026 10,000 600.41 6,004,100 March 6, 2026 11,000 589.72 6,486,920 Total accumulated under the program 53,000 603.20 31,969,790



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,206,387 shares,

corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments