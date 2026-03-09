Habit Makes a Splash for National Ranch Day with Free, Limited-Edition Ranch Floatie

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Ranch Day, Habit is making waves with the launch of a FREE, limited-edition Ranch Floatie.

Yes. A custom-designed ranch floatie.

Engineered to hold what fans love most, Habit’s signature housemade ranch, the floatie is the ultimate poolside accessory for fry dipping, Tempura Green Bean dunking and full-on ranch appreciation.

Today is the final chance to register for early access at habitburger.com/floatie before registration closes at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The Ranch Floatie officially goes live March 10 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. When it does, it’s first come, first served. And based on early interest, fans may want to set a reminder.

The launch is part of Habit’s new brand platform, Fresh Like That, spotlighting the brand’s commitment to fresh ingredients, freshly cooked-to-order food and flavor that delivers. The campaign highlights guest favorites like the Santa Barbara Char, Chicken Club and Tempura Green Beans, while elevating its signature house-made ranch from fan favorite to full-on icon status. Watch the ad here.

“Our ranch isn’t an afterthought,” said Chef Jason Triail, Habit’s Executive Chef. “We take our ranch seriously. We mix it from scratch with real buttermilk and make it fresh in our restaurants every day. And after working closely with our ranch floatie engineers, I can confidently say it floats just as well as it dips.”

Because nothing says fresh quite like chilling poolside and dipping Tempura Green Beans into ranch gently floating in its own custom floatie.

For more information or to sign up for early access, visit habitburger.com/floatie.

Connect with Habit: Social media at FB, IG , TikTok , and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa5054c3-7946-4e3c-8bbc-5e860e1ce37f