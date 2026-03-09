SRx Health Solutions Launches EventHorizonIQ Subscription for Individual and Institutional Traders

EventHorizonIQ, available now at https://eventhorizoniq.com/pricing, provides investors and risk professionals with institutional-grade cross-asset regime intelligence

Subscription launch represents first proprietary product offering under EMJX’s digital asset treasury platform

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") and EMJ Crypto Technologies ("EMJX"), a digital-asset treasury operating platform with which the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement, announced the launch of the EventHorizonIQ subscription, a premium offering that brings institutional-grade cross-asset regime intelligence to market participants seeking deeper insights into evolving macro, crypto, and behavioral market regimes.

EventHorizonIQ, available now at https://eventhorizoniq.com/pricing, is a cross-asset regime intelligence system that continuously monitors a broad set of quantitative sensors — spanning macroeconomic indicators (e.g., VIX, Treasury yields, Fed policy), crypto-native data (e.g., BTC dominance, stablecoin flows), and behavioral signals — to deliver a real-time classification of market state changes. All regime states are timestamped and recorded to an immutable ledger, providing a verifiable, auditable record of market conditions that is free from edits or retrospective alteration.

“In a world where uncertainty and regime shifts define markets, traditional indicators can lag or obscure true conditions,” said Eric Jackson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMJX. “EventHorizonIQ subscription delivers a transparent and rigorously structured intelligence layer that helps subscribers independently observe and interpret regime dynamics across assets, without relying on predictions, forecasts, or execution signals.”

EventHorizonIQ Subscription Highlights

Comprehensive Sensor Coverage: Subscribers gain expanded access to sophisticated regime signals derived from 22+ sensors covering macro, crypto, and behavioral domains.



Subscribers gain expanded access to sophisticated regime signals derived from 22+ sensors covering macro, crypto, and behavioral domains. Immutable Intelligence Ledger: All observed regime states are logged to an uneditable, timestamped ledger — preserving what was recorded, when it was recorded — for independent verification.



All observed regime states are logged to an uneditable, timestamped ledger — preserving what was recorded, when it was recorded — for independent verification. Proprietary Composite Signals: Premium tiers include advanced composite indicators and numerical scores enabling deeper trend analysis and sector-specific insights.



Premium tiers include advanced composite indicators and numerical scores enabling deeper trend analysis and sector-specific insights. Subscription Tiers for All Users: The free tier provides access to full sensor history and states; the subscription level unlocks enhanced analytics, priority reporting, and customizable alerts.



A New Standard in Regime Observation

Unlike prediction markets or traditional forecasting tools, EventHorizonIQ is not designed to speculate on future price moves or generate trading recommendations. Instead, the platform focuses on observing, classifying, and recording prevailing market regimes — equipping subscribers with timely diagnostic intelligence to inform risk assessments and capital allocation decisions.

Please visit https://eventhorizoniq.com for more information.

About EMJX

EMJX is an AI-driven financial infrastructure platform focused on regime detection, risk governance, and long-term capital stewardship. EMJX builds systems designed to improve how financial risk is observed, recorded, and governed over time. Learn more at https://emjx.ai.

About EventHorizonIQ

EventHorizonIQ is a public, read-only ledger of machine-observed financial market instability. It records regime-level market states generated by AI agents and preserves them as a permanent historical record.

