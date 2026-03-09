Asurint Names Vince Pascarella as New General Counsel

CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of innovative screening solutions, announced that it has appointed Vince Pascarella as their new General Counsel.

Vince Pascarella joins Asurint with over 28 years of experience advising and counseling growth-oriented consumer data organizations. He has held senior and strategic leadership roles across multiple organizations within the risk management and background screening industries.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Vince to Asurint,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “He’s been a respected voice in our industry for decades, and what I admire most is how much he cares about working directly with clients and helping them get screening right.”

In his new role, Vince will lead Asurint’s legal strategy, compliance initiatives, and risk management efforts as the company continues to grow and enhance its service to their clients. He also serves as Founding Chair of the CDIA Background Check Committee and has previously held leadership positions within both PBSA and SHRM.

“I am delighted to join an organization with Asurint’s well-known reputation for “getting it right,” commented Vince Pascarella. “Compliance is built into everything Asurint does and is one of the pillars of a solid foundation. I am humbled to be entrusted to lead Asurint’s legal and compliance strategy with an unrivaled team of such high caliber at yet another Asurint inflection point.”

