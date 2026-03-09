Mega raises $11.5M to give every SMB an enterprise-grade growth team, without the agency

New York, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most small to medium business owners have the same relationship with their marketing agency: they pay for effort and hope it turns into outcomes. It rarely feels like a fair trade. Mega is built to fix that. Today, the company announced an $11.5 million Series A to scale a full-service AI growth engine for SMBs – a platform that replaces traditional agencies with a network of AI agents delivering predictable growth without the overhead.





Mega founders: Robbie Schneidman and Lucas Pellan.

The Series A funding round was led by Goodwater Capital with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Atreides, SignalFire and Kearny Jackson. It also includes WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike.

The problem is structural. SMBs today are expected to compete in a digital ecosystem built for enterprises, across SEO, paid ads, websites, and emerging AI channels. Agencies are expensive relative to SMB budgets, quality varies wildly, execution is manual, and iteration is slow. At the same time, AI marketing tools have flooded the market, but most still require business owners to learn and operate complex software. Mega takes a different approach by delivering services via software. Instead of managing tools, customers receive execution and measurable performance.

Mega’s core product is an AI-powered growth engine designed specifically for businesses generating roughly $500,000 to $20 million in revenue. The platform uses a network of specialized AI agents to handle SEO, GEO, paid ads, and website management. From the customer’s perspective, it feels like hiring a high-quality growth team, but it runs as software. The system plans, executes, optimizes, and reports continuously. If a customer signs up and never logs in, their marketing still runs and improves.





The Mega analytics dashboard.

Mega's path to market was unplanned. During Covid, the team was building a video game company. When ChatGPT launched, they began experimenting early, building internal AI tools to accelerate their own growth. Organic traffic increased 100 times. Paid customer acquisition costs dropped by 80 percent. When co-founder Lucas Pellan shared the tools with founder friends, the response was immediate and repeated: can we have that.

“We realized early that business owners do not want another AI chat tool that requires hours of prompting,” said Lucas Pellan, co-founder of Mega. “They want customers. So we built a system that actually does the work. We use AI agents to execute end to end, continuously improving performance so SMBs get predictable growth without managing agencies or juggling tools.”





The Mega inbox.

With Mega, approximately 55 percent of the work is fully automated, 35 percent is mostly automated with humans in the loop, and 10 percent is executed end to end by humans. This hybrid structure allows Mega to deliver consistent, scalable performance while maintaining quality control. Every campaign feeds data back into the system, improving creative generation, audience targeting, bidding strategies, and optimization logic across the entire customer base.

Mega’s own trajectory reflects the demand for this model. The company went from zero to $10 million in revenue in 10 months. Customers span home services, law firms, healthcare businesses, ecommerce brands, and software companies.

In one case, Mega helped a Texas medical spa grow search traffic by 174 times. A personal injury law firm increased search visibility by 243 times and began ranking in the top three for key terms. A D2C health brand drove $120,000 in direct website revenue and surpassed its Amazon marketplace performance without increasing ad spend. On average, Mega helps customers grow 20% faster. Darin Chase, a home services business owner, added: “Since working with Mega we are finally getting a predictable lead flow. We are also able to divert our time away from Facebook marketing to other important projects because Mega manages everything.”

The market is massive and underserved. Tens of thousands of marketing agencies serve SMBs across North America, yet most businesses still struggle with unpredictable lead flow, poor ROI, and no visibility into what is working. As digital channels get more competitive and expensive, the gap keeps widening. AI now makes it possible to close it.

“Mega represents a fundamental shift in how SMBs should think about marketing, from paying for effort to paying for measurable, repeatable growth. We’re excited to back Lucas and team as they build an AI-native enterprise-grade growth engine that any business can turn on” said Vivek Subramanian, Partner & Chief Product Officer at Goodwater Capital.

Looking ahead, Mega plans to expand beyond SEO, ads, and websites into managing the entire revenue generation engine for SMBs, including email, outbound, organic social, lead qualification, sales operations, and reporting. The long-term vision is to provide a fully automated growth infrastructure that allows small and mid-sized businesses to compete with enterprise-grade marketing capability, without enterprise overhead.

About Mega

Mega is an AI-powered growth engine that replaces traditional marketing agencies for SMBs. The platform uses a network of specialized AI agents to handle SEO, GEO, Paid Ads and websites. WIth Mega, customers feel like they’ve hired a high-quality growth team but it runs as software. It is built for small and mid-sized businesses ($500k–$20M in revenue) that want predictable customer acquisition and growth but don’t have the expertise, time, or budget to manage multiple tools, vendors, or agencies. For more information please visit https://www.gomega.ai/ or follow via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

About Goodwater

Goodwater Capital is the largest venture capital firm exclusively focused on consumer technology. Our mission is to empower exceptional entrepreneurs everywhere to change the world for good.

The firm invests across early and growth stages, managing over $3.5 billion in committed capital with the flexibility to invest from seed stage through pre-IPO. To date, Goodwater has made over 100 venture and growth investments globally, including 13 companies valued at $1 billion or more.

Before founding Goodwater, the firm's partners helped build and scale iconic consumer technology companies, including Facebook, Spotify, Twitter, Coupang, and Activision Blizzard, as both operators and investors. Today, Goodwater's portfolio spans financial services, healthcare, education, retail, and entertainment, with investments in companies such as Toss, Monzo, Zepto, Fever, and Weee!. The firm's proprietary software platform and global network help founders accelerate growth across acquisition, engagement, retention, and monetization. For more information, visit www.goodwatercap.com.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. The firm is stage agnostic. a16z invests in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across AI, bio + healthcare, consumer, crypto, enterprise, fintech, games, infrastructure, and companies building toward American Dynamism. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2009, a16z has $46B in committed capital across multiple funds.

About SignalFire

SignalFire is the first VC built like a technology company to better serve the needs of founders as they build and scale their startups. With ~$3B+ in assets under management, SignalFire invests in applied AI companies from pre-seed to Series B in key sectors including healthcare, cybersecurity, infrastructure, consumer, and other enterprise verticals. The firm’s proprietary Beacon AI platform tracks over 650M employees and 80M companies, giving their team an unmatched data advantage in identifying and supporting world-class startups. Learn more at www.signalfire.com