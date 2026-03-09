eGain Publishes Third Special Edition of Knowledge Management for Dummies, Updated for the GenAI Era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management for enterprise customer service, today announced the release of the third special edition of Knowledge Management for Dummies. The newly updated booklet, co-authored by Anand Subramaniam, Ian Jones, and Lawrence Miller, includes a brand-new chapter dedicated to generative AI (GenAI) best practices and features compelling real-world success stories from enterprise deployments.

The release comes at a critical inflection point for enterprise AI adoption. According to Gartner, 100% of GenAI virtual assistants for customers and contact center agents will fail without trusted knowledge management — underscoring why the Knowledge Management discipline has never been more important.

What’s New in the Third Special Edition

Building on the success of previous editions, this update takes a clear-eyed look at how GenAI and knowledge management work in concert to deliver transformational business impact. Key additions include:

A dedicated GenAI chapter that demystifies how large language models interact with enterprise knowledge bases, and what it takes to make AI outputs trustworthy and compliant.

that demystifies how large language models interact with enterprise knowledge bases, and what it takes to make AI outputs trustworthy and compliant. Proven results from real-world deployments , including enterprises that have achieved 5X acceleration in knowledge creation and 6X improvement in search success by combining GenAI with trusted knowledge management.

, including enterprises that have achieved 5X acceleration in knowledge creation and 6X improvement in search success by combining GenAI with trusted knowledge management. Practical guidance on how to evaluate and select knowledge management solution partners, and how to structure KM initiatives for lasting success.

on how to evaluate and select knowledge management solution partners, and how to structure KM initiatives for lasting success. Expanded applicability beyond the contact center — while the book’s KM use-case centers on customer service, the lessons and frameworks apply equally to HR, IT, operations, and other knowledge-intensive business functions.

“Every enterprise AI initiative ultimately depends on the quality and trustworthiness of its underlying knowledge. This edition of Knowledge Management for Dummies gives business and technology leaders the context and confidence to get that foundation right — and to make their GenAI investments pay off.”

— Ashu Roy, CEO, eGain Corporation

Why Knowledge Management Is the Foundation of Enterprise AI

As organizations across financial services, insurance, telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing race to deploy AI agents and virtual assistants, many are discovering a hard truth: AI is only as good as the knowledge it draws on. Without a curated, governed, and continuously updated knowledge foundation, GenAI systems hallucinate, give inconsistent answers, and fail to meet compliance requirements.

Knowledge Management for Dummies, Third Special Edition defines and demystifies KM for business and technology readers alike — explaining what it is, why it matters, and how to do it well in an era of rapid AI adoption.

Availability

Knowledge Management for Dummies, Third Special Edition is available for free download at www.egain.com/knowledge-management-for-dummies.

About eGain Corporation

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.



