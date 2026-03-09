Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

9 March 2026 at 3:05 p.m.





Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niitynpää, Antti

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Luotea Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20260306134102_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592464

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5803 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5803 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

LUOTEA PLC



More information:

Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, +358 50 586 5907

