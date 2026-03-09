The Convention Is One Room. The Primary Is the Entire State

RUIDOSO, N.M., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez used New Mexico’s Republican pre-primary convention to declare what he believes is the central reality of the 2026 election: winning New Mexico’s race for governor will require constructing a coalition which extends far beyond a single convention hall.

Due to the intricacies of New Mexico’s election statutes, the tally of delegate votes at the pre-primary convention will not even impact Rodriguez’s place on the ballot. Rodriguez, whose campaign is dubbed ‘Run With Duke,’ already secured more than 8,000 nominating petition signatures, which guarantees his slot in the June primary election.

At the convention, which was held in Ruidoso, Rodriguez told delegates he intends to focus his campaign on the broader electorate that will ultimately determine the Republican nominee.

“The convention is one room,” Rodriguez said. “The primary is the entire state.”

Although the Republican party allotted a total of 811 delegates across the state, only 330 showed up in Ruidoso for the convention. Several of New Mexico’s counties lacked any delegate representation at all, which emphasizes that the convention room represents only a small fraction of voters who will participate in the June primary election.

Rodriguez believes the convention should be viewed as an early hurdle in a lengthy election race, rather than the final test of a statewide campaign. “Think of today as a spring scrimmage,” Rodriguez said. “It’s part of the season, but it is not game. The real test comes when voters across all thirty-three counties step onto the field in June.”

Rodriguez also noted that historically, New Mexico’s pre-primary conventions have not predicted the outcome of the statewide Republican primary. “Delegates can choose whomever they wish today,” Rodriguez said, “but tens of thousands of New Mexico voters will decide who can actually win.”

Rodriguez also pointed to demographic changes which, he says, are reshaping the political landscape. For the first time in New Mexico history, the state’s three largest counties—Bernalillo, Santa Fe, and Doña Ana—now have greater numbers of unaffiliated voters than registered Republicans.

Under New Mexico’s new semi-open primary system, unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in the Republican primary. “For the first time, thousands of independent voters will help decide the Republican nominee,” Rodriguez said. “That changes the race.”

“If Republicans want to win statewide again, we have to appeal to the voters who actually decide elections,” Rodriguez added. “That means building a coalition larger than one room.”

At the convention and at other recent events, Rodriguez also acknowledged the political elephant in the room: he is the only Hispanic gubernatorial candidate in the field, Republican or Democrat, and the last three governors elected in New Mexico have been Hispanic.

“This is not identity politics. This is the electorate speaking,” Rodriguez said. “New Mexico tends to elect leaders who reflect the culture, the communities, and the families of this state.”

Rodriguez said his campaign is focused on solving New Mexico’s most persistent structural problems rather than repeating the politics of the past. “This election is not a competition to determine who has been around the longest,” Rodriguez argued. “It is about who can actually fix New Mexico.”

Rodriguez is a longtime healthcare executive and former cabinet secretary who helped design New Mexico’s Medicaid managed-care system. He says the state needs experienced leadership capable of managing large systems and delivering results.

“New Mexico doesn’t need another mascot,” Rodriguez said. “It needs new management.”

At the convention, Rodriguez closed by repeating the central message of his campaign: “New Mexico is not a poor state. It is a poorly run state.”

Press Inquiries:

E: kristina@runwithduke.com