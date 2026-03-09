Pushpay and Barna Group's 2026 State of Church Technology Report Shows Church Tech Has Moved Past Adoption — Now Alignment Is What Matters

REDMOND, Wash., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement platform for mission-driven organizations, in partnership with Barna Group , today announced the release of its 2026 State of Church Technology report, Technology for Missional Impact. Now in its fifth year, the report continues to reflect the evolving intersection of church and technology, exploring how digital tools can strengthen communities, serve the mission, and deepen authenticity. The study, based on a survey of more than 1,300 U.S. church leaders conducted in late 2025, reveals that technology has evolved into a strategic driver of church health, with 95% of leaders affirming that technology opens new opportunities for ministry, while 94% say it helps the Church fulfill its mission within today’s digital culture.

As church leaders continue to foster deeper and meaningful connections, the research highlights a shift from digital efficiency to digital authenticity. Nearly eight in 10 leaders (79%) report that technology has successfully helped their congregation feel more connected, and 79% believe innovations in technology will continue to positively shape the future of the Church.

The Shift to Technology for Missional Impact

This year’s research introduced a custom missional technology metric, devised by Barna, to identify churches that view digital tools as deeply integrated into their spiritual mission rather than just operational support. The research found that one in four churches fall into this high-missional category and significantly outperform their peers in engagement. These churches see stronger participation from Generation Z (51%) and millennials (47%), and their leaders are nearly twice as likely to view technology’s primary purpose as reaching people with the gospel or strengthening community. Furthermore, 60% of these leaders report effectiveness in fostering a reliance on the Holy Spirit for guidance – a 35-point difference compared to their low-missional tech peers.

"The most vibrant ministries I visit share something in common," said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of Pushpay. "Their technology isn't just running in the background, it's woven into how they disciple. The new missional technology metric we developed with Barna confirms that missional alignment matters more than tech adoption."

The AI Governance Gap

While the use of AI is emerging in churches, the report identifies a significant gap between perceived responsibility and organizational readiness. Though 60% of church leaders personally use AI at least once a month, only 33% report that their church is using it for ministry operations. Furthermore, though 64% of leaders believe it is important for a church to have an AI use policy, only 5% of churches currently have one in place. The urgency is underscored by the fact that only 19% of church leaders are confident their church’s data is ready to produce meaningful AI insights.

To help close this gap, Pushpay is launching a new Church AI Policy Generator to help leadership teams establish clear, faith-informed guidelines for the responsible use of AI across their ministry. This is particularly vital as data privacy and security remains leaders' number one fear surrounding AI adoption, alongside concerns regarding authentic messaging.

“We’re at a critical moment for technology in the Church,” says David Kinnaman, CEO of Barna Group. “Leaders need both caution and creativity as they navigate this new digital context. Relationships and in-person faith formation remain essential, but the research with Pushpay shows that technology can also strengthen ministry.”

Technology as a Net Positive for Church Health

For the vast majority of church leaders, technology reduces friction. Four in five leaders agree that technology makes ministry life easier, with 91% stating it helps them better care for their community. However, the report also surfaces an internal tension: while senior pastors are more likely to view digital tools as a risk to congregational health (52% vs. 38% of staff), church staff — who are often the daily operators of these tools — are far more likely to see technology as essential to core functions like worship (50% of staff vs. 37% of pastors).

As churches plan for the next three years, ease of use, price and reputation remain the primary drivers for adopting new tools. Today, tools such as social media (97%), live streaming services (86%) and QR codes (82%) are nearly universally used. Top priorities for future strategy include mobile church apps (59%), tap technology (33%), and tools available in multiple languages (30%).

To dive deeper into these findings, Pushpay will host a live webinar on March 19 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Featuring a panel of pastors and ministry leaders, the session will explore the report’s implications for the future of the Church and provide practical strategies for integrating AI into ministry workflows with integrity.

To register for the webinar or access the full 2026 State of Church Technology report and AI Policy Generator, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About Barna Group

Barna Group is a leading research organization focused on the intersection of faith and culture. Since 1984, Barna has conducted more than two million interviews over the course of thousands of studies and has become a go-to source for insights about religion, leadership, vocation and generations. Barna is an independent, privately-held, nonpartisan organization based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. For more information visit www.barna.com .

PR Contact: PR@pushpay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38002fa2-6579-4d27-8b2d-4ae4628ecd7e