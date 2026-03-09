Tenable Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

COLUMBIA, Md., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms .

According to Gartner, “Cyber-physical systems protection platforms that discover assets and how they connect in product or mission-critical environments (such as OT, ICS, IoT and robotics) have become key CPS tools.” Modern cyber-physical systems (CPS) are deeply interconnected, enabling threats to quickly spread across domains if not properly locked down. Visibility and context-enriched exposure data are mission-critical to preemptive cybersecurity.

The AI-powered Tenable One Exposure Management Platform (Tenable One) delivers a proactive, unified view of risk across IT, cloud, identity and cyber-physical systems. Tenable protects core operations, uncovers blind spots that put organizations at risk, prioritizes action based on business impact and helps security teams stop threats faster. By connecting the dots across domains, Tenable One OT Security offers the most complete view of risk necessary to secure the critical infrastructure underpinning building management systems, manufacturing plants, energy grids, water systems and beyond.

“Tenable has a strong history in delivering proactive security protection for OT environments. A cyber-physical threat is rarely an isolated event—it is an exposure problem that spans the entire attack surface,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tenable. “By integrating OT data into our exposure management platform, we’re eliminating the silos that leave organizations exposed and equipping customers with the comprehensive exposure data and context needed to secure priority risk.”

Gartner also recently named Tenable a Leader in the first-ever 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms 1 and recognized Tenable as the current Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment in the Gartner® report for AI Vendor Race .2

For more context on Tenable’s position as a Challenger in this market, please see today’s blog post .

To read the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms, visit: https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/tenable-named-challenger-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-cps

1 Gartner Research, “2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms,” By Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, November 2025.

2 Gartner Research, “AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment,” December 8, 2025 by Elizabeth Kim, Isy Bangurah, Mitchell Schneider

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms,” Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput, March 3, 2026

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .