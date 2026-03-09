Chaco Unveils “Camp Chaco,” an Exclusive Summer Adventure for Lucky Members of Chaco Nation

Rockford, Michigan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaco, the leading sandal footwear brand, is inviting fans to step into the ultimate summer nostalgia with Camp Chaco, a four‑day, all‑expenses‑paid adventure designed for the brand’s most passionate community members. Taking place June 7–10, 2026, at the historic Camp Pendalouan in Montague, Michigan, Camp Chaco will bring together eight lucky individuals for a few days of connection, creativity, and classic camp fun —and applications are officially open at www.chacos.com/US/en/camp-chaco.

“Rather than hosting another typical brand trip, we wanted Camp Chaco to be a gathering of the real Chaco Nation, the loyal adventurers who carry our spirit with them wherever they go,” said Rose Fulbright, Marketing Director at Chaco. “This is a chance to slow down, share stories, build community, and soak in the spirit of summer, Chaco style.”

Selected participants will receive round‑trip flights, on‑site transportation, and a private room in the communal lakeside lodge. Throughout the four days, guests will enjoy chef‑prepared meals, hands‑on creative workshops, exclusive first looks at upcoming product launches, and adventure programming led by the Chaco team.

Campers will also join the Chaco crew for an official brand photoshoot, becoming part of the visual story the brand will share in seasons ahead.

Chaco Nation has long been recognized as one of the most highly passionate and deeply engaged communities in the outdoor space, consistently showing some of the strongest engagement rates and forming meaningful, lasting connections with Chaco over time. To honor that community and ensure the experience reflects its spirit, winners will be selected with intention and care. A panel of judges will review applications and select eight Grand Prize Winners based on three key criteria: brand passion, brand fit, and quality of responses/articulation.

Camp Chaco is open to U.S. residents aged 18+ who are able to travel from June 7–10, 2026. Above all else, Chaco is looking for individuals who genuinely love the brand—whether loudly, quietly, or somewhere in between. Applicants may enter solo or with a partner, friend, or adventure buddy.

Applications open March 6, 2026, and close April 6, 2026. Full application details and terms and conditions can be found at www.chacos.com/US/en/camp-chaco.

