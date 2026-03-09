Mullen Hospitality Management Appoints Javier Coll as President

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mullen Hospitality Management ("MHM") today announced the appointment of Javier Coll as President. A globally recognized hospitality executive and real estate investor, Coll will lead the company’s third-party management strategy with a focus on repositioning and developing beach resorts under leading luxury and upper-upscale global brands.

Coll brings more than 30 years of international hospitality and investment experience, with deep expertise in branded resort development across the Caribbean and Latin America. In his new role, he will oversee strategic growth initiatives, capital partnerships, and operational performance across MHM’s expanding resort portfolio, while advancing the company’s regional pipeline in high-growth leisure destinations.

“Javier is one of the most accomplished leaders in global resort development,” said Jeff Mullen, CEO, Mullen Hospitality Management and Mullen Real Estate Capital. “His proven ability to structure complex cross-border investments, reposition large-scale resort assets, and drive brand partnerships positions MHM for significant long-term growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Coll has extensive experience structuring cross-border capital partnerships between U.S. and Spanish investors and executing complex repositioning projects, including large-scale resort renovations and all-inclusive conversions. His expertise spans asset management, capital sourcing, brand negotiations, and operational optimization.

At MHM, Coll will also play a key role in raising capital for the company’s first and second investment funds focused on beach resort opportunities in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Prior to joining MHM, Coll advised financial groups, private equity firms, REITs, and investment funds. He previously served as Global Head of Growth for the Hyatt Inclusive Collection, a subsidiary of Hyatt Corporation and the world’s largest all-inclusive resort management company. Over his tenure with the organization, he held several senior leadership roles including Group President of Business Development and Strategy, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

Coll was also a founding partner of AMResorts (later acquired by Hyatt and now part of Hyatt Inclusive Collection) and Unlimited Vacation Club – two of the group’s core businesses. He played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, overseeing the acquisition, development, and management of more than 100 resorts while helping drive record growth and profitability.

A Wharton General Management Program graduate, MBA, and economist, Coll is widely recognized for his leadership in hospitality investment, luxury resort development, and brand strategy. He is passionate about creating exceptional guest experiences while delivering long-term value through disciplined growth and operational excellence.

“I’m honored to join Mullen Hospitality Management at such an exciting stage of its evolution,” said Coll. “The company’s strategic vision, strong partnerships, and focus on premier leisure destinations create a powerful platform for growth. I look forward to working with the team to expand our portfolio and deliver exceptional resort experiences across the region.”

XXX

About Mullen Hospitality Management

Mullen Hospitality Management (“MHM”) is an owner-minded hospitality company specializing in luxury and all-inclusive resort operations. Founded by Jeff Mullen, MHM combines disciplined financial oversight with the art of hospitality to deliver exceptional guest experiences and sustainable results for owners. Led by a team of seasoned hospitality professionals with decades of experience across global luxury and all-inclusive brands, MHM provides the expertise, insight, and leadership needed to bring world-class resort developments to life.

Contact Info



Jessica Gonzalez, Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations for Mullen Hospitality Management

jessica.gonzalez@mullenhospitality.com

+1 786-546-1386

Attachment