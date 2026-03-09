Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., that it has received on March 3 and 4, 2026.

On March 3, 2026, the Company received a transparency declaration confirming that, on February 26, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 358,662 Ontex voting rights and 2,463,332 equivalent financial instruments or 2,821,994 in total, representing respectively 0.44%, 2.99% and 3.43% of Ontex’s issued shares. The holding of equivalent financial instruments thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments.

On March 4, 2026, the Company received a transparency declaration confirming that, on February 27, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 6,388 Ontex voting rights and 2,625,088 equivalent financial instruments or 2,631,476 in total, representing respectively 0.01%, 3.19% and 3.20% of Ontex’s issued shares. The holding of equivalent financial instruments thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments.





Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

Attachment