Casino Group communication

Evolution of the procedural framework for discussions

relating to the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group's financial structure

Paris, 9 March 2026

Further to the Group's previous communications regarding the project to strengthen and adapt its financial structure, discussions are continuing with FRH, the Term Loan B creditors and certain banking institutions, notably with a view to extending the maturity of its operational financings beyond 27 March 2026.

As the formalization of this extension must take place within the framework of conciliation proceedings, the Group companies holding the operational financings1 have requested and obtained from the President of the Paris Economic Activities Court the opening of conciliation proceedings for their benefit for an initial period of four months, which may be extended by one month, as well as the appointment of SCP BTSG (Maître Marc Sénéchal) as conciliator.

This procedure aims to provide a secure framework for discussions with the relevant stakeholders and to enable the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement under optimal conditions.

The conciliation proceedings only concerns the financial debt of the companies involved and will have no impact on the Group's relationships with its operating partners (in particular its suppliers) and employees. Operational activities will continue as normal, in line with the Group's strategic priorities.

***

1 Maas, Sédifrais, ExtenC, Monoprix Holding, Monoprix Exploitation, Distribution Franprix, Franprix-Leader Price Finances, Achats Marchandises Casino and Cdiscount







