Kristen Boehmer of Empowered Lyfe Partners with MD Logic Health to Launch Daily Colostrum, an Advanced Low Molecular Weight Bioactive Colostrum

Miami, FL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer awareness surrounding the connection between gut health and overall wellness continues to rise, demand for simple, high-quality, science-backed solutions is accelerating worldwide. MD Logic Health®, a leader in clinically formulated nutritional supplements, today announced a strategic partnership with Kristen Boehmer, Founder of Empowered Lyfe, to introduce Daily Colostrum to her expanding wellness community.





Digestive health remains one of the fastest-growing categories within the supplement industry, driven by increasing research linking the gut microbiome to immune resilience, nutrient absorption, energy levels, and long-term vitality. Today’s consumers are prioritizing transparency, ingredient integrity, and clinically supported formulations when selecting products for their daily wellness routines.

Manufactured to premium quality standards and formulated without unnecessary fillers, Daily Colostrum reflects the shared commitment of both brands to deliver products rooted in research, transparency, and consumer trust. It features Low Molecular Weight Bioactive Colostrum (LMBAC), a specialized form of bovine colostrum developed for maximum absorption and targeted support. This careful processing helps maintain the integrity of the colostrum. The result? A clean, concentrated form of colostrum designed for consistent daily use.

“Our mission at MD Logic Health® is to raise the standard in supplementation through clinical integrity and uncompromising quality,” said Wesley Ramjeet, Chief Executive Officer of MD Logic Health®. “This partnership with Empowered Lyfe allows us to extend that mission to a highly engaged community that values transparency, efficacy, and long-term wellness. Daily Colostrum represents exactly what today’s consumer is looking for: simple, effective support backed by science.”

Daily Colostrum provides a concentrated source of naturally occurring bioactive compounds that support gut health, immune function, and overall well-being.*

The Benefits of Daily Colostrum:

Supports Gut Health: Helps support your gut’s natural lining and digestive environment – aka a strong foundation for how you feel day to day.*

Daily Immune Support: Naturally rich in immunoglobulins and immune factors that help support a healthy, well-functioning immune system.*

Whole-Body Wellness Support: Designed to support your body's natural balance, so you can feel more resilient, energized, and supported overall.*

Supports Muscle Recovery + Active Days: Contains growth factors that help support the body's natural recovery process after workouts, walks, or busy days.*

Antioxidant Support for Everyday Life: Provides antioxidants that help protect cells from free radical stress and support overall vitality.*

“Gut health is the foundation of everything, from how we absorb nutrients to how resilient and energized we feel each day. After rebuilding my own health from the inside out, I became deeply committed to creating simple, high-integrity solutions people can truly trust. Through my work with a community of hundreds of thousands seeking simpler, more sustainable wellness solutions, I saw the need for something foundational and effective. Empowered Lyfe Daily Colostrum embodies that standard. Together with MD Logic Health®, we’ve combined clinical precision with practical application to deliver support for gut health, immune resilience, and everyday vitality." - Kristen Boehmer

Daily Colostrum is also ethically sourced from grass-fed, mature Holstein cows on trusted U.S. farms. MD Logic Health® follows an ethical collection process that prioritizes calf health, ensuring colostrum is gathered only from surplus supply after the calf’s first feeding.

To celebrate the launch of the first collaboration product between MD Logic Health® and Kristen Boehmer, Daily Colostrum is available for 15% for a limited time only with code NUTRITION15. This special offer is the perfect opportunity to experience Daily Colostrum at a reduced price. Once the launch period ends, regular pricing will resume. See product information here.

About Kristen Boehmer, Founder of Empowered Lyfe

Kristen Boehmer is a health educator, recipe developer, and trusted wellness mentor known for helping people transform their gut health and build simple, sustainable habits that truly last. Through her signature programs, Kristen has empowered hundreds of thousands of people to make healthy living feel effortless, with no overwhelm, and no guesswork.

After overcoming her own autoimmune challenges and rebuilding her health from the inside out, Kristen now creates practical resources and precision supplements that support navigating real-life demands. Her work has reached millions across social media, and she is recognized for her exceptional ability to take complex nutrition principles and translate them into clear, doable steps that fit into even the busiest lifestyles.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to creating sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible. The company’s mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys by providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Their commitment to quality ensures that every supplement is manufactured in GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facilities in the USA.

With a product line focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, MD Logic Health has earned national recognition and has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW.



