RODE Releasing Compact Software-Based RODECaster Video Core Console; More Info at B&H

RODE has unveiled the compact, software-based RODECaster Video Core, a production console built for streaming, podcasting, and live event production.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce that RODE is taking a bold and buttonless step forward with the RODECaster Video Core, a software-based all-in-one production console featuring three HDMI inputs, two XLR inputs, and a host of USB-C ports for video, audio, power, and interfacing with a computer. Gone are the physical switches and faders seen on past RODECaster offerings, with the Video Core instead relying on software control for adjusting up to sixteen audio sources, nine mix-effect layers, and four video sources.

RODE RODECaster Video Core All-in-One Production Console https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1950226-REG/rode_rcvcore_rodecaster_video_core_all_in_one.html

The RODECaster Video Core has similar internal specs to the RODECaster Video S, but its streamlined one-knob-only physical build makes it more ideal for complex modular systems or scaling back and relying on networking. On the video side, it can cut between up to four 1080p60 sources, whether wired or via NDI, and build out five scenes with multiple layers. Expect PTZ control, a configurable multi-view, downstream keyers, chroma-keyers, and media players, as well as 24GB of internal storage.

On the audio end, RODE promises studio-grade customizability with up to nine stereo inputs at a time. The two XLR-1/4" jacks have low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, and the Video Core also supports a variety of audio sources via its USB-C ports, including deep compatibility with the RODECaster Duo and Pro II via RODECaster Sync. Aphex VoxLab audio processing tools include an EQ, compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, de-esser, and more, all adjustable channel by channel.

The RODECaster Companion app is the easiest way to utilize the Video Core. In it, you’ll be able to configure stream settings, audio processing, and set up intelligent auto-switching based on audio inputs and screen time algorithms. The Video Core can stream directly to RTMP social platforms via its Ethernet connection and record independent ISO files to external USB-C storage for post-production flexibility.

YouTube First Look Video https://youtu.be/Vuny2KBRHiI

