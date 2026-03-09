Percepta Sweeps 2026 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, Winning Seven Honors Across Every Category Entered

DEARBORN, Mich., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percepta, a customer experience (CX) leader purpose-built for the automotive industry, celebrated a record-setting evening at a ceremony for the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service taking home seven Stevie® Awards and earning recognition in every category the company entered. This milestone achievement marks the first time in Percepta’s history that it has won in every category it entered.

Among the evening’s top honors, former Percepta President Karen Gurganious received the Gold Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Customer Service for her people-centered leadership and transformative impact on automotive customer experience.

This year’s recognition comes during an important leadership transition for the organization. After six years as president, Gurganious stepped down from the role last month, leaving a legacy of global growth, operational excellence, and cultural innovation. Thomas Monaghan, formerly senior vice president of global operational excellence at TTEC, has been appointed president of Percepta.

“This recognition is a powerful reflection of the culture Karen helped build and the extraordinary commitment of our global teams,” said Monaghan. “Winning in every category we entered speaks to the strength of our strategy — investing in our people, leveraging insight intelligently, and aligning performance to meaningful customer impact. I’m honored to build on that foundation as we continue raising the bar for automotive customer experience worldwide.”

Percepta’s 2026 Stevie® Award Wins:

Gold – Woman of the Year in Customer Service

Karen Gurganious: Elevating Automotive Customer Service Through People-Centered Leadership

Perci Perks: Transforming Global Employee Recognition Into a Strategic Culture Engine

Smarter Training, Stronger Returns: Aligning Investment to Customer Impact

Using Customer Insights to Target Empathy Where It Matters Most

Silver – Achievement in Global Customer Service Excellence

From Global Strategy to Local Execution: Delivering Customer Advocacy Without Compromise

Empowering People, Elevating Service: Percepta’s Award-Winning Employee Experience

Developing Leaders, Driving Performance: Percepta’s Award-Winning Leadership Training Practice



The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are widely recognized as the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The 2026 awards were presented during a gala ceremony on March 5 in New York City attended by executives and industry leaders from around the globe.

Percepta’s sweep underscores its integrated approach to customer experience — combining strategic workforce investment, data-driven insight, leadership development, and employee recognition to deliver measurable business outcomes and lasting customer advocacy.

About Percepta

Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Ford Motor Company, has delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for more than 25 years. Operating in 13 countries and 60 markets, Percepta supports both mass-market and luxury automotive brands with end-to-end CX services across every channel. The company’s expertise spans sales, service, and fleet solutions, with a strong focus on emerging mobility technologies such as electric vehicles, telematics, and app support. From concierge care and technical assistance to back-office operations and digital analytics, Percepta ensures seamless customer interactions at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.percepta.com.

