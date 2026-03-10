Santhera Appoints Marc Clausse as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 10, 2026 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the appointment of Marc Clausse as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 1, 2026. He succeeds Geert Jan van Daal, who will retire after 11 years with Santhera and will remain available to support an orderly transition over the coming months.

Proven commercial leadership to drive Santhera’s next phase of growth

Marc Clausse brings over 25 years of international experience in the life sciences industry, with deep expertise across specialty, oncology and rare diseases. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, leading complex international organizations, and delivering sustained commercial growth in both emerging biotech and established specialty pharmaceutical companies. His experience spans the full commercial value chain, with a particular strength in European market access, pricing and reimbursement, and strategic partner management.

Most recently, Marc served as VP of International Strategy & Operations and UK General Manager at Mirum Pharmaceuticals, where he defined and executed the company’s international strategy. In this role, he co-led the buildout of regional commercial infrastructure, served as a key decision-maker in market access negotiations, and established distributor partnerships across Europe and other international markets. Under his leadership, the organization consistently outperformed revenue targets across product launches.

Previously, Marc was VP, Oncology Head UK & Ireland at GSK, where he led the ovarian cancer portfolio to a market-leading position and oversaw the integration of Tesaro UK following its acquisition in 2018. Earlier, as General Manager UK & Ireland at Tesaro, he led all commercial, medical and market access functions, establishing pricing and reimbursement pathways and positioning the organization for sustained growth.

Orderly transition to sustain commercial execution and growth

Geert Jan joined Santhera in 2015 as General Manager for France and Benelux and subsequently assumed broader leadership responsibilities across Europe, including Iberia, the UK/Ireland and Western Europe. He was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in January 2024 and led the European launch of AGAMREE® (vamorolone), significantly expanding patient access across and beyond the Company’s core markets.

“On behalf of the Board and Executive Committee, I would like to thank Geert Jan for his significant contributions to Santhera, including the successful launch of AGAMREE in Europe,” said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. “I am also delighted to welcome Marc as we enter our next phase of growth. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our commercial platform, expand our international reach and evolve our portfolio to create long-term value for patients and shareholders.”

Marc Clausse, newly appointed CCO, added: “AGAMREE represents a meaningful advancement for patients with DMD, and Santhera is well positioned for its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Dario and the team to accelerate global access to AGAMREE and strengthen the Company’s commercial platform.”

Geert Jan van Daal, outgoing CCO, commented: “It has been a privilege to be part of Santhera’s journey and to contribute to bringing important new treatments to patients with high unmet medical needs. I look forward to supporting the team during the transition.”

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in Switzerland by Swissmedic, in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada. Santhera has out-licensed the rights to AGAMREE as follows: to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for North America; to Sperogenix Therapeutics for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia; and to Nxera Pharma for Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, please contact:

Santhera

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer

IR@santhera.com

ICR Healthcare:

Santhera@icrhealthcare.com

Stifel

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Brough Ransom, Charles Hoare, Fred Walsh

Octavian

+41 (0)44 520 1588

Serge Monnerat, Marius Zuberbuehler

Disclaimer / Forward-looking Statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment