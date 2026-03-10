Bitget Upgrades Agent Hub with Skills and CLI, Allowing OpenClaw to Start Trading in Three Minutes





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a major upgrade to its Agent Hub, which gathers AI-era crypto trading infrastructure for developers and Vibe Coders. The upgrade introduces two core modules, Skills and a command-line interface (CLI), and completes a full invocation stack alongside the MCP support and REST/WebSocket APIs launched last month. Together, MCP + API + Skills + CLI form an end-to-end pathway that connects AI models, developer tooling, and real trading execution, enabling developers and AI agents to access market data, run strategies, and execute trades with significantly less friction.

The newly-launched Skills mechanism lets AI agents such as Claude Code and OpenClaw automatically interpret users' trading intent and trigger real-time actions via bgc, which exposes the full API suite with standardized JSON output, enabling smooth integration for scripts, data pipelines, and system-level AI agent workflows; so agents can move from analysis to execution with minimal setup.

Following the upgrade, Bitget Agent Hub now supports nine core capability modules and 58 tools. Developers can connect Bitget Agent Hub to OpenClaw in about three minutes via a simple three-step configuration. Once connected, AI agents can be granted direct access to real-time market data, spot and futures trading, account and asset management, and more, enabling intelligent trading agents that autonomously monitor markets, execute strategies, and place trades, moving toward truly AI-driven on-chain and off-chain trading.

"As one of the core strategic focuses this year, AI is the tool to translate intent into execution with speed and clarity. With AI, our mission is to enable 100 million people to trade like Wall Street pros. With this, we provide the broadest functional coverage and security amongst major exchanges. While AI trading still requires more education and trust, the inflection point for it is approaching." said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

In the previous upgrade in mid-February 2026, Bitget natively supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling AI models to directly invoke Bitget trading capabilities. Through MCP, AI agents can both consume real-time market data and execute live trading actions, moving from market understanding to real participation. This is complemented by Bitget’s comprehensive, low-latency REST + WebSocket API suite spanning spot, futures, and copy trading, giving developers a reliable foundation to build automated trading systems, quantitative strategies, and AI-native trading applications.

Bitget is building an AI-native trading infrastructure where Agent Hub serves as a unified entry point for AI to trade on an exchange, supporting a complete chain from natural-language instructions to live order execution, and from a single interface to an extensible ecosystem.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/730d5ceb-2ee8-45dc-95a8-da3b685c2358