Skyworks Demonstrates Advanced Connectivity and Power Solutions at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) unveiled at Embedded World 2026 its new high-performance connectivity, isolation, timing, and power technologies designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of AI-enabled embedded systems. These solutions address the increasing demand for low latency, ultra-efficient power architectures, and reliable connectivity across industrial, automotive, energy infrastructure, and mobile devices.

“Embedded systems are the foundation of our connected world, and Skyworks delivers high-performance technologies and innovative products that make them possible,” said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president and general manager of the RF and mixed-signal intelligence solutions business at Skyworks. “At Embedded World, we are showcasing the technologies that allow our customers to push boundaries and drive the next wave of innovation.”

Skyworks at Embedded World 2026 Hall 4A, Stand 332

Attendees are invited to experience the following technology demonstrations:

Extending the Intelligent Edge - LoRa Sub‑GHz energy‑meter demo showing how Skyworks RF front‑end technology enables reliable connectivity from hard‑to‑reach locations such as basements, supporting smarter utility infrastructure and real‑time insights.

Seamless Connectivity for E‑Mobility - Wireless bicycle derailleur demo featuring Skyworks Bluetooth range extension for enhanced performance in interference‑heavy environments.

- Wireless bicycle derailleur demo featuring Skyworks Bluetooth range extension for enhanced performance in interference‑heavy environments. Powering AI and Data Infrastructure - SelVCD™ technology demonstration illustrating how Skyworks unlocks higher efficiency, performance, and reliability in server power supplies.

- SelVCD™ technology demonstration illustrating how Skyworks unlocks higher efficiency, performance, and reliability in server power supplies. Driving Intelligent Mobility - Next‑generation automotive gate drivers delivering robust isolation and protection for advanced EV architectures, helping OEMs meet global standards while accelerating time‑to‑market.

- Next‑generation automotive gate drivers delivering robust isolation and protection for advanced EV architectures, helping OEMs meet global standards while accelerating time‑to‑market. Industrial‑Grade Isolation - Si86Px digital isolator family, offering industry‑leading performance and reinforced isolation for harsh industrial environments.

- Si86Px digital isolator family, offering industry‑leading performance and reinforced isolation for harsh industrial environments. Precision Timing for Next‑Gen Networks - Ultra‑low‑jitter programmable clocks designed for 5G, 6G, and data centers—enabling multiple frequencies from a single device without compromising performance.

- Ultra‑low‑jitter programmable clocks designed for 5G, 6G, and data centers—enabling multiple frequencies from a single device without compromising performance. Highly Integrated Cellular Front‑Ends - RF front‑end modules combining advanced filtering, amplification, and switching to deliver robust, low‑loss cellular connectivity.



About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. We are a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

