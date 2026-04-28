Skyworks Introduces Si86Px Digital Isolators with Integrated Power for Space‑Constrained Industrial Designs

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks today announced the Si86Px family of digital isolators with integrated power, a compact solution that combines high‑performance digital isolation with an integrated isolated dc‑dc converter and matched miniature transformer. Designed for industrial and automotive electronics, the Si86Px simplifies isolated system design while reducing PCB area, BOM count, and overall design complexity.

The Si86Px addresses a critical challenge for system designers: generating high‑quality isolated power in applications where board space is limited or where no power source is readily available on the isolated side. By integrating signal and power isolation into a single package, the Si86Px can help reduce time to market while providing a well-regulated power source for sensitive components such as ADCs and sensors.

“At a time when industrial designs demand higher performance in smaller footprints, the Si86Px delivers a complete, easy‑to‑use isolation subsystem,” said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president and general manager of the RF and mixed-signal intelligence solutions business at Skyworks. “By integrating power and signal isolation with industry‑leading load regulation, designers can simplify their designs without compromising performance.”

Integrated Isolation for Power and Data

The Si86Px family integrates Skyworks’ digital isolator technology with an isolated dc‑dc converter capable of delivering up to 0.5 W of isolated power. This approach eliminates the need for bulky external transformers and power modules, enabling more compact and cost‑effective system designs.

Key benefits include:

Industry‑leading load regulation (0.1% typical) for powering sensitive ADCs and sensors

High data rates up to 150 Mbps, supporting fast industrial communication protocols such as SPI and RS‑485

High common‑mode transient immunity (100 kV/µs) to ensure reliable data integrity in noisy environments such as motor drives

Compact WB SOIC‑16/20 package for simplified manufacturing and space savings

Built for Demanding Industrial and Automotive Applications

Designed for harsh environments - operates over a wide –40°C to +125°C temperature range and provides 3.75 kVrms isolation, making it well suited for industrial automation, factory equipment, and automotive applications

- operates over a wide –40°C to +125°C temperature range and provides 3.75 kVrms isolation, making it well suited for industrial automation, factory equipment, and automotive applications Simplified system design - integrated power architecture and low‑EMI design help designers meet system‑level performance and compliance requirements with fewer external components

- integrated power architecture and low‑EMI design help designers meet system‑level performance and compliance requirements with fewer external components Significant tighter load regulation - delivers 0.1% typical load regulation, compared to 1% typical for comparable integrated power isolators, providing up to 10× better regulation for powering sensitive analog components

- delivers 0.1% typical load regulation, compared to 1% typical for comparable integrated power isolators, providing up to 10× better regulation for powering sensitive analog components Higher data‑rate capability - supports up to 150 Mbps, exceeding devices rated at 100 Mbps or below for faster and more responsive system control

Robust data integrity - features 100 kV/µs common‑mode transient immunity (CMTI) for reliable operation in harsh electrical noise

Availability

The Si86Px family is available now.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. We are a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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