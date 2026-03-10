GLOBAL POWER SOLUTIONS CORP. INITIATES PROCESS TO IDENTIFY WESTERN CANADIAN MANUFACTURING AND SYSTEM INTEGRATION HUB FOR PROPOSED MODULAR H2 REACTOR POWER PLATFORM

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) today announced that it has initiated a process to evaluate potential manufacturing and system integration locations in Western Canada to support the planned commercialization of its proposed Modular H₂ Reactor decentralized power platform.

The Company is currently reviewing potential industrial locations in British Columbia and Alberta that could serve as a manufacturing site for certain licensed system components and as a staging and integration hub for the Company’s proposed modular hydrogen power systems.

The proposed facility would function as an integration hub where Global Power would receive, assemble, test and integrate commercially available hydrogen production, storage and power generation technologies into modular power units prior to deployment. The facility would also support the manufacturing of certain licensed mechanical components utilized within the system architecture.

“Establishing a Western Canadian manufacturing and integration hub is an important step as we advance the commercialization of the Modular H₂ Reactor platform,” said Haneef Esmail, Chief Financial Officer of Global Power Solutions Corp. “Evaluating potential locations with strong industrial infrastructure and skilled labour will help position the Company to efficiently integrate and deploy modular power systems across North America and international markets.”

It is anticipated that Global Power’s proposed Modular H₂ Reactor system will be designed to combine licensed system integration technologies with commercially available hydrogen generation, storage and power generation equipment to create scalable distributed power solutions intended to support remote infrastructure, industrial operations and next-generation data center development.

Certain licensed mechanical components used within the system architecture are expected to be manufactured using advanced additive manufacturing processes.

Global Power intends to generate revenue through the manufacture, integration and deployment of modular hydrogen power systems, as well as through licensing, servicing and potential long-term power supply agreements associated with the platform.

The Company’s evaluation process will consider site availability, logistics, access to skilled labour, industrial infrastructure and potential manufacturing partnerships. Western Canada is recognized for its growing hydrogen ecosystem, advanced manufacturing capabilities and established energy infrastructure.

Further updates regarding site selection and potential manufacturing partnerships will be provided as the evaluation process progresses.

Figure 1. Modular H₂ Reactor System Concept – Via Company Presentation

www.globalpowercorp.com

To further increase awareness of the Company and its expanded business strategy, the Company has entered into a marketing and distribution service agreement with an arm's-length marketing firm, Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. of Penticton, B.C., to provide digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, e-mail, YouTube and social media channels to increase corporate awareness for a term of three months commencing March 10, 2026. The media disseminated will be generated using only publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $40,000, plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. historically manufactured light gauge steel components and modular metal building systems for the construction industry. The Company is expanding its strategy to include modular power and energy infrastructure technologies, including the development and commercialization of decentralized hydrogen-based power systems.

