Guidelight Names Kelly Jones as Chief Growth Officer

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidelight, a leader in evidence-based mental health care, today announced the appointment of Kelly Jones as Chief Growth Officer. Jones brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth, partnerships, and strategy across the behavioral healthcare landscape, with a strong track record of scaling access to high-quality, outcomes-driven care in complex and evolving environments. In her role, Jones will oversee national growth strategy, marketing, referral partnerships, and market expansion.

Most recently, Jones served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing & Partnerships at Compass Health Center, a nationally recognized provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) services. In that role, she helped drive multi-market growth across a care model centered on rapid access and multidisciplinary treatment teams— while expanding services across markets and strengthening referral and payer partnerships.

“Kelly understands how to responsibly scale access to care without losing sight of quality or outcomes,” said Steve Bewley, CEO of Guidelight. “Her experience building strong community, provider and payer partnerships—combined with her collaborative leadership style—will be critical as we continue to expand our reach and ensure more people can access the care they need.”

Prior to Compass Health Center, Jones held leadership roles at Groups Recover Together and Array Tele-Psychiatry. Across her career, she has been recognized for her collaborative approach and ability to translate strategy into execution. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Public Relations from Missouri State University and completed executive leadership training in nonprofit management at Northwestern University.

“Guidelight is building something special - expanding access to evidence-based care while staying grounded in clinical quality and client experience,” said Jones. “The mission deeply resonates with me. I look forward to working alongside this team to expand access and help more individuals and families receive the care they deserve.”

Guidelight currently operates 12 clinics across Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina, and California with continued expansion planned in 2026. Guidelight remains focused on delivering world-class care for individuals navigating their mental health journey. This includes care for anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders and more.

For more information about Guidelight or to refer a client, yourself, or a loved one, visit guidelighthealth.com.



Guidelight is a leading national provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults and adolescents. With a mission to redefine mental health care, Guidelight bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient treatment—delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment that fits into the rhythms of daily life. By bringing sophisticated clinical programs to communities across the country, Guidelight is increasing access to transformative care because everyone deserves a seat. For more information, visit guidelighthealth.com.

