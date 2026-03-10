Guardian Capital LP Expands Lineup with New Series Launches

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is pleased to announce the launch of several new series offerings of the following funds:

New Series Launches Fund Name A F ETF Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund



Each of Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund, Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund and Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund has closed its initial offering of ETF units, and the units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) when the market opens this morning. The new mutual fund series (Series A/F) of Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund and Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund are also available for purchase effective immediately.

These new series launches represent a continuation of Guardian Capital’s ongoing effort to provide investors and their advisors with convenient access to our professional-managed investment mandates in various vehicle types that best suit their needs and preferences.

Additional details about the new series launches are set out in the table below:

Guardian

Fund New Series Overview Management Fee1 Administration Fee1 Distribution Frequency Guardian

Canadian

Equity

Income Fund

ETF Series (TSX: GCEI) The principal objective of the Fund is the achievement of a high level of stable income, with an attractive total return, by investing primarily in Canadian dividend-paying equity securities, income trust units and other flow-through securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its market value in individual foreign equities that have either significant business operations in Canada or are listed on the TSX.

0.50 % 0.18 % Income – quarterly



Capital gains – annually



Series F 0.50 % 0.18 % Guardian Fundamental

Global

Equity Fund







ETF Series (TSX: GFGE) The primary objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of high-quality equity or equity-related securities of issuers throughout the world.

0.60 % 0.19 % Income – quarterly



Capital gains – annually







Series A 1.60 % 0.19 % Series F 0.60 % 0.19 % Guardian

Short

Duration

Bond Fund



ETF Series (TSX: GSDB) The primary objective of the Fund is the provision of current interest income while at the same time preserving capital and seeking opportunities for capital appreciation, while maintaining relatively short portfolio duration, through investment in bonds, debentures, notes or other evidence of indebtedness. A maximum of 30% of the Fund may be held in foreign denominated securities. 0.30 % 0.04 % Income – monthly



Capital gains – annually 1 Plus applicable taxes.



In addition to ETF units and Series F units, Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund already offers Series A units (formerly, Series W units) and Series I units. In addition to ETF Units, Series A units and Series F units, Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund already offers Series I units, Series W units and Series WF units. In addition to ETF units, Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund already offers Series A units, Series F units and Series I units. Units of these funds are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Series Redesignations

Guardian Capital has changed the names of Series W of Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund to Series A, and Series W and Series WF of Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund to Series A and Series F, respectively.

For further information regarding the Guardian Funds, please visit www.guardiancapital.com (for Series I mutual fund units) or www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions (for all other series of units).

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2025, Guardian had C$166.6 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.3 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

Telephone: +1-416-350-8109

Email: mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

