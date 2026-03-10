Hirevue Acquires Hireguide Technology to Accelerate Agentic AI Hiring

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today announced it has acquired the technology behind Hireguide, a pioneer in agentic AI for hiring. The Hireguide team will join Hirevue’s product organization to accelerate Hirevue’s ability to deliver a series of conversational agents that will power smarter hiring workflows that leverage intelligence and science at every touchpoint to help enterprises qualify talent with greater confidence.

Enterprise hiring is under unprecedented pressure. The rise of AI-generated applications has compounded applicant volumes, making it harder than ever to distinguish real capability from polished resumes. Hiring teams need to qualify applicants quickly and with confidence, yet generic chatbots and resume screening tools fail to provide the insight needed to make informed decisions. Bringing Hireguide’s AI expertise together with Hirevue’s unmatched depth in hiring science and validated outcomes for enterprises accelerates delivery of an end-to-end agentic experience that brings intelligence, consistency, and care to the entire hiring journey.

The first milestone in that vision is a voice-based AI Interviewer designed to qualify candidates for performance-predictive ability earlier in the hiring process than ever before at enterprise scale. Voice-based conversations generate richer insight than resume screening or text-based bots, while delivering a fast, engaging, and human-centered candidate experience.

“Hireguide’s innovation aligns to our vision for how AI agents can transform a hiring workflow from simple automation to a smarter way to qualify candidate capability at every touchpoint,” said Jeremy Friedman, Hirevue CEO. “We're starting where the problem is most acute: cutting through the noise of AI-inflated resumes and unmanageable applicant volumes to surface the people who can actually do the job, earlier and with greater confidence so every hiring decision is grounded in proven capability.”

“The Hireguide team has focused on building an AI Interviewer trusted by recruiters and candidates alike, which requires not just speed but strong governance and controls” said Scott Parish, CEO and Founder of Hireguide. “Together with Hirevue’s strong foundation in IO Psychology and ability to drive outcomes at enterprise scale, we’re excited to bring agentic-led hiring into a new era that gives talent acquisition leaders greater confidence through evidence, measurement, and science.”

Hirevue’s hiring agents make workflows smarter at every step by automating qualification, guiding structured interviews, and aligning evaluations to validated competencies that predict performance. The combined technology replaces resume-first screening and gut instinct with intelligent, adaptive conversations that surface real capability earlier and more consistently.

Hirevue’s approach to AI remains grounded in transparency. AI assists human decision-makers. It does not replace them. Organizations determine when and how AI is applied, with candidate notice and clear communication built into every experience, ensuring flexibility, oversight, and responsible adoption at every stage.

To learn more about how Hirevue’s hiring agents make your workflow smarter at every step, visit https://www.hirevue.com/platform/ai-hiring-agents.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 180 million assessments, 80 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

Attachment