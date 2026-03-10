Kane Biotech Expands U.S. Commercial Footprint with Strategic Distribution Partnership

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (Kane or the Company), transforming wound care with three FDA 510(k) cleared and two Health Canada approved formats, is pleased to announce two significant expansions to its U.S. commercialization strategy as it prepares for nationwide growth of its advanced wound care portfolio, including the revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel. These strategic steps include the signing of a federally aligned distribution partnership to support entry into the U.S. Veterans Affairs (VA) market, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and U.S. Indian Health Services (IHS) and the signing of multiple independent sales representative agreements.



U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

Kane Biotech has signed a distribution agreement with Marathon Medical Corporation (“Marathon”), a federally verified Service‑Disabled Veteran‑Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading nationwide medical supply distributor. Marathon provides premium medical, surgical, and wound care products through an extensive portfolio of federal procurement contracts positioning the company as a key partner within the VA, DOD and IHS healthcare supply chain.

By partnering with Marathon, Kane gains access to established U.S. government‑authorized purchasing pathways, significantly streamlining procurement, logistics, and product onboarding for the revyve wound care line. Marathon’s national distribution capabilities, decades of experience serving federal healthcare agencies, and veteran‑owned status meaningfully reduce market entry barriers and strengthen Kane’s ability to penetrate and scale within the U.S. healthcare system, ensuring veterans, DOD service members, indigenous peoples and their providers can more easily access innovative wound care solutions.

Kane has commenced building a contract-based sales team with team members in place across the U.S. It will continue to build this group throughout 2026.

By expanding its commercial network with experienced and geographically diverse sales representatives, Kane is building a robust national sales foundation that will increase brand presence, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate access to the revyve product line for clinicians across the country. This initiative marks a key milestone in Kane’s broader strategy to establish a scalable, multi‑channel U.S. distribution infrastructure.

“We are continuing to strategically build the commercial infrastructure required to make revyve a national brand in advanced wound care,” said Interim CEO, Dr. Robert Huizinga. “Our new contract-based sales agents expand our reach into key markets, while our partnership with Marathon Medical gives us a powerful foothold within the U.S. government system—an essential step in making revyve accessible to the veterans, active service members and indigenous peoples.”

About Marathon Medical

Marathon Medical is a national healthcare distributor founded in 2002 and headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. As a SDVOSB, Marathon specializes in providing medical, surgical, and hospital‑supply solutions to federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, supported by its extensive government contract portfolio and commitment to excellence in federal healthcare logistics. To learn more, visit marathonmed.com .

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

Join Kane’s Distribution List & Social Media:

To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company’s email distribution list HERE.

Follow Kane

Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

Presentations: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bff47895-4c54-43df-b3a1-f0d28eb46f18