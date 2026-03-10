Hillman Solutions to Host Investor Day on March 19, 2026

CINCINNATI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware-related products and merchandising solutions, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day at its Customer Support Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 19, 2026, beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The event will include presentations by Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team on the Company’s positioning as a premier category leader, its multi-channel expansion strategy, and its long-term financial outlook. The event will include multiple question-and-answer sessions.

A live webcast of the presentations and the accompanying slide materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hillmangroup.com, and all interested parties are invited to register for the webcast there. A webcast replay will be available on the website after the event.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and merchandising solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

Contact:

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com