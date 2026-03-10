POET to Demonstrate Extraordinary Hybrid Laser and Next-Generation High-Powered Light Sources for AI Applications at OFC Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POET), a leader in the design and implementation of highly-integrated optical engines and light sources for artificial intelligence networks, today announced it plans to perform live demonstrations of its two leading external light source (ELS) products at the annual Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from March 16-19, 2026.

POET’s executive management team and engineers will be meeting customers and industry analysts at the Company’s Booth No. 339 during the exhibition.

The products to be demonstrated include:

POET Blazar™: A ground-breaking ELS solution, Blazar is a highly integrated hybrid laser that exemplifies the Company’s “semiconductorization of photonics” mission. Designed to power both co-packaged optics (CPO) and high-bandwidth, chip-to-chip, light-based data communications links, Blazar has rapidly advanced since it was first showcased in private meetings at last year’s OFC Conference. POET’s high-power, multi-channel light source is proving to be a viable alternative to traditional DFB laser-based solutions. Wafer-level chip-scale technology significantly lowers the cost of the light source, provides larger scale and better reliability, and increases the effective supply of Indium Phosphide.

POET plans to demonstrate the high output power and multi-wavelength capabilities of Blazar.

“Blazar solidifies POET’s position as an industry leader in photonics because it proves our focus on constant innovation is resulting in products the industry needs,” POET Executive Chairman and CEO Dr. Suresh Venkatesan said. “Blazar makes AI connectivity much more affordable thanks to an architecture that reduces costs and increases scale and manufacturing efficiency.”

POET Starlgiht™: The next generation of POET’s first ELS solution will be revealed alongside Blazar. The POET Starlight demo will feature a compact engine solution with eight-channel high power lasers at multiple wavelengths. Starlight will be integrated into a working optical engine to show the commercial applicability of the solution to the industry standard ELSFP module.

“Starlight is gaining traction in the industry because of the large demand for more compute power for AI applications. We are excited to reveal the advancements we have made to our latest version of Starlight that achieves advanced packaging and lower cost needed for chip-to-chip data communication links,” said Raju Kankipati, POET’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Lightwave Award: In addition, Company representatives will attend a ceremony to accept the recently announced Elite Score award at the Lightwave Innovations Reviews reception, which is scheduled to be held on March 16. POET earned the recognition for POET Teralight™, the Company’s multiple award-winning line of 1.6Tbps transmit and receive optical engines. In February, Lightwave Innovation Reviews announced its judges had given POET Teralight a score of 4.5, one of the highest received among winning entries.

The 2026 OFC Conference will feature the Company’s largest booth presence in the history of its attendance. Meetings with current and prospective clients, analysts, media, and institutional investors will take place throughout the duration of the exhibition.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules for the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers. Its patented POET Optical Interposer™ platform enables seamless chip-scale integration of photonic and electronic devices using advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.

