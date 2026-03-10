Coachella Just Got Miniversed!

Big Energy. Tiny Details. A Festival Experience Scaled Unlike Anything Else

MGA’s Miniverse™ to Unveil All-New Mini Music Collectibles

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April, MGA’s Miniverse™ is shrinking down the desert in a fully immersive activation at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Designed as a miniature reimagining of the festival, the experience invites fans to step inside a world where instantly recognizable landmarks and staples like the ferris wheel and desert palm trees come to life at Miniverse scale.

Inside the activation, festivalgoers will enter a meticulously crafted, mini-sized Coachella where every detail delivers oversized energy, and the soundtrack is just as mini (and real!). Guests can capture share-worthy moments surrounded by perfectly scaled festival scenes and photo opportunities, sip mocktails, munch on mini bites, and unwind in a thoughtfully designed, record-inspired lounge, offering a cool, immersive escape from the desert heat.

Along the way, attendees can collect exclusive, mini-sized keepsakes, including a vinyl keychain and a pocket-sized lineup poster, a collectible mini version of the official Coachella lineup. Music is woven throughout the experience with nostalgic tracks spinning on the tiniest fully working vinyl records offering a first glimpse at what’s to come.

Building on the mini festival experience, Coachella will also mark the debut of MGA’s Miniverse™ Real Music™, a groundbreaking line of playable mini records and a real working mini record player. These collectible records and mini turntable aren’t just for display. They actually spin and play real songs from some of the biggest artists, bringing music culture into miniature form. Festivalgoers will be the first to see, hear, and experience the Miniverse™ Real Music™ Record Player and Mini Records at Coachella, with early preorder access ahead of the nationwide launch this summer.





“Miniverse as a brand is built on the idea that big passions can live in tiny details. From food and lifestyle to animals, pop culture and now music, we transform the things fans love into highly detailed collectibles that are both display-worthy and interactive,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “With Miniverse at Coachella, we’re bringing that philosophy into live culture, inviting fans to step inside the brand in a truly immersive way. By combining thoughtful design, highly shareable photo moments, and authentic music functionality through our new Real Music line, we’re creating a space where festivalgoers can experience something familiar from an entirely new perspective, proving that the smallest details can make the biggest impact.”

Fans can explore the entire MGA’s Miniverse product collection at the MGA’s Miniverse website. Follow MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates about Miniverse at Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and share content using #MiniverseCoachella.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

