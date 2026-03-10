Regula Enhances 1031 Compact Document Examiner Following Direct Input from Forensic and Border Experts

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In compact document examination devices, speed and mobility often come at the expense of optical accuracy or ergonomic clarity. As they increasingly serve as primary tools at the point of encounter, that compromise becomes an operational risk. The updated compact document examiner Regula 1031 eliminates this trade-off, combining ease of use with forensic-grade precision — under time pressure and varying lighting conditions.





Regula 3110 — A compact, yet full-function document examination device

In some real-world operations, such as border checkpoints, law enforcement units, or on-site identity checks, compact devices are used as primary examination tools, not backup instruments. Experts rely on them to assess fine document details under time pressure and in varying environmental conditions. This demands not only optical reliability, but also intuitive and predictable operation.

Regula has updated its Regula 1031 compact document examiner, focusing on what matters most in daily expert workflows: predictable controls, immediate access to core functions, and stable optical performance.

This enhancement of the Regula 1031 is the result of long-term collaboration with forensic document examiners and border control specialists who use the device daily in operational environments. Based on their feedback, Regula improved usability and control logic, while maintaining the optical performance that distinguishes the 1031 from other compact devices on the market.

Designed for operational reality

The updated Regula 1031 features refined control logic that allows experts to start working immediately after powering on the device. Core examination functions are now accessible at a single level, eliminating unnecessary mode navigation.

A new settings menu allows users to fine-tune key operational parameters. Experts can adjust illumination behavior — including standard and camera mode timeouts, as well as default white light intensity — to match examination conditions. System responsiveness can be configured through optical density adjustment speed and full shutdown timeout settings. In addition, screen orientation can be customized to support both left- and right-handed users.

The update also introduces a dedicated mobile capture mode, designed for fast documentation using a smartphone camera. In this mode, users can preconfigure illumination timing for all light sources and switch to the optimized photography setup with a single button press. The device allows experts to place a mobile camera directly against the eyepiece and capture high-quality images without additional adjustments.

Optical parameters as a benchmark

While usability has improved, Regula emphasizes that the compact format does not mean reduced optical standards.

The Regula 1031 delivers:

Up to 24x optical magnification to enable detailed examination of printing techniques, microprinting, and fine security elements.

to enable detailed examination of printing techniques, microprinting, and fine security elements. Distortion-free image geometry across the entire field of view to ensure accurate assessment of fine document elements without geometric inaccuracies.

across the entire field of view to ensure accurate assessment of fine document elements without geometric inaccuracies. High-contrast imaging to support reliable detection of microprinting and subtle security features.

to support reliable detection of microprinting and subtle security features. A comprehensive illumination system that supports incident, oblique, and coaxial white light, dedicated lighting for optically variable device (OVD) examination, three ultraviolet (UV) types (UV-A, UV-B, UV-C), infrared inspection at 850 nm, high-intensity 980 nm excitation for Anti-Stokes security inks, as well as integrated white and UV torch lighting for quick localized checks.

that supports incident, oblique, and coaxial white light, dedicated lighting for optically variable device (OVD) examination, three ultraviolet (UV) types (UV-A, UV-B, UV-C), infrared inspection at 850 nm, high-intensity 980 nm excitation for Anti-Stokes security inks, as well as integrated white and UV torch lighting for quick localized checks. White light illumination with a color rendering index (CRI) > 80 to provide accurate color rendering essential for evaluating inks and substrates.

to provide accurate color rendering essential for evaluating inks and substrates. Built-in RFID verification to enable examination of electronic identity documents. The integrated RFID module automatically detects the presence of a chip, identifies the RFID tag type, and displays chip-related information on the OLED screen.

“Designing a compact examiner is always about balance. It must be lightweight and ergonomic, intuitive to operate, and reliable in demanding field conditions — yet it cannot compromise optical precision. Drawing on more than 30 years of forensic expertise, we ensure that mobility and ease of use never come at the expense of examination quality. For us, optical accuracy and operational consistency are fundamental requirements, not optional features,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

To learn more about the updated Regula 1031 and its capabilities, visit Regula’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

