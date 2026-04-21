The Most Challenging Identity Documents to Verify Globally, According to Regula

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, released a new analysis of the world’s most challenging identity documents to verify digitally, finding that IDs using Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and South Asian scripts remain among the hardest for automated systems to process accurately. The findings highlight growing risks for global onboarding, fraud prevention, and customer access as businesses automate identity checks.

The most complex non-Latin scripts in identity verification

In practice, the most challenging IDs combine three factors: high global usage, frequent appearance in verification flows, and a complex script, leading to a high likelihood of OCR (optical character recognition), parsing , or matching errors.

Identity documents in non-Latin scripts consistently rank among the most challenging. Among them are: IDs in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and South Asian scripts (used in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, etc.).

Some of the most common failure points include:

Poor dots and diacritics detection. In Arabic, a single dot loss can turn one valid name into another valid name: جميل (Jamil) can become حميل (Hamil).

In Arabic, a single dot loss can turn one valid name into another valid name: (Jamil) can become (Hamil). No clear field boundaries. In Chinese, the absence of spaces makes it difficult to reliably separate names, surnames, and other fields, which increases parsing errors.

In Chinese, the absence of spaces makes it difficult to reliably separate names, surnames, and other fields, which increases parsing errors. Multiple writing systems in one document. Japanese IDs may combine kanji, hiragana, and katakana, and may contain inconsistencies between the visual and machine-readable zones (MRZs).

Japanese IDs may combine kanji, hiragana, and katakana, and may contain inconsistencies between the visual and machine-readable zones (MRZs). Complex structures and long names. South Asian scripts often include long, multi-part names and dense character structures that complicate segmentation and matching.



Where verification fails

The complexity of non-Latin IDs verification comes from how personal data is structured and transformed across systems — not just from the scripts themselves. In real-world workflows, identity verification rarely relies on a single data source. Systems must reconcile information across:

native script text;

Latin transliterations;

machine-readable zones;

chip data;

user-submitted input.



Even when each element is technically correct, differences in spelling, formatting, or document structure can lead to mismatches. This leads to three critical business risks:

False rejections (lost revenue): Legitimate users fail onboarding or require manual review, increasing drop-off and operational costs.

Legitimate users fail onboarding or require manual review, increasing drop-off and operational costs. False approvals (fraud exposure): Fraudsters exploit inconsistencies between data sources to create identities that look valid but do not correspond to a real person.

Fraudsters exploit inconsistencies between data sources to create identities that look valid but do not correspond to a real person. Operational inefficiency at scale: Verification teams spend more time resolving edge cases, slowing onboarding and increasing costs.



In other words, businesses are not just missing fraud — in some cases, they are approving identities that don’t hold together.

“Today’s challenge in global identity verification is interpreting IDs consistently across languages and formats. In non-Latin scenarios, even valid documents can fail checks because the same identity is represented differently across data sources. That’s why effective verification requires more than OCR — it depends on combining document knowledge, transliteration, and cross-source validation to build a consistent, reliable identity profile,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

A layered approach to non-Latin document verification

To address these challenges, modern identity verification requires more than OCR. It depends on a layered approach that includes:

native-script OCR;

document type recognition;

document template-based field parsing;

transliteration and language-aware matching;

cross-source data validation (visual zone, MRZ, chip, barcode);

image quality assessment.



Regula identity verification solutions are designed around this approach. They combine document type recognition, OCR, parsing, transliteration, and cross-checks across multiple data sources — supported by a proprietary ID template database of over 16,000 document templates from 254 countries and territories .

By integrating these capabilities into a single system, Regula enables businesses to reduce false mismatches, minimize manual review, and maintain consistent verification accuracy across diverse document types and scripts.

To learn more about the challenges of verifying non-Latin script-based identity documents, read the latest article on the Regula Blog .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.