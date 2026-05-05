Regula Launches Server-Side Verification of Mobile Driver’s Licenses

RESTON, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, has introduced server-side reprocessing of mobile driver’s license (mDL) data in its updated Regula Document Reader SDK . This new feature helps organizations strengthen fraud prevention by validating digital IDs in a controlled backend environment rather than relying solely on user devices. The release comes as mobile IDs gain adoption across the US and other countries, while organizations face growing pressure to verify digital credentials under zero-trust security models.





Regula introduces secure server-side mDL data verification in the latest version of its Regula Document Reader SDK

Identity verification performed on user devices carries inherent risks, as these environments remain outside organizational control. Malware, rooted phones, or tampered apps can interfere with identity checks before results reach backend systems. In addition, sensitive elements such as trust lists and cryptographic keys are more difficult to safeguard under such conditions. As a result, data collected on the user side may be compromised before reaching backend systems.

Moving mDL verification into a trusted environment

To mitigate these risks, Regula has added server-side verification of mDLs issued in accordance with ISO/IEC 18013-5 to the latest version of its Regula Document Reader SDK. This capability enables secure reprocessing of mDL data on the backend, ensuring that critical validation steps take place in a controlled and trusted environment rather than relying solely on device-side checks.

In practice, this means that data captured on a user’s device is securely transmitted and revalidated on the server using trusted public key infrastructure and signature verification mechanisms. This approach helps ensure that identity data remains intact, authentic, and resistant to manipulation throughout the verification process.

To support consistent results across different document formats and issuing authorities, Regula Document Reader SDK also relies on extensive document recognition and parsing capabilities. Regula’s solution is backed by the company’s proprietary, world’s largest identity document template database, covering over 16,000 templates from 254 countries and territories . This enables accurate processing of both physical and digital IDs, including emerging formats such as mDLs.

Designed for high-risk and regulated environments

The new capability is designed for industries where fast, reliable driver’s license verification directly affects fraud prevention, compliance, or safety, including mobility and ride-sharing services, car rentals, travel and aviation, and age-restricted commerce.

“Digital identity ecosystems are changing. Physical IDs, mobile credentials, and biometric checks increasingly operate together, which means organizations need to trust every part of the process. Server-side mDL verification helps move critical checks into a controlled environment, strengthening fraud prevention by ensuring identity decisions rely on authentic, untampered data. At the same time, it helps preserve identity signal integrity across the entire verification flow, enabling organizations to make trusted server-side decisions rather than relying solely on client-side inputs,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

More information about Regula’s zero-trust approach and secure server-side verification is available on the company’s website .

To get more details about the latest update of the Regula Document Readers SDK, please read the developer documentation .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

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