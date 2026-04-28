Regula Receives 96/100 Customer Recommendation Score in Latest G2 Report

RESTON, Va, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software review platform G2 has recognized Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, as one of the top-performing companies in the Identity Verification category, based on customer feedback in the Spring 2026 report. Users gave Regula a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 — a measure of how likely customers are to recommend a product or service to others.





Regula earned its third Leader recognition in the G2 Grid Report for Identity Verification | Spring 2026

Such a high score signals strong customer satisfaction, trust, and long-term confidence in Regula’s technology. In a market where reliability, fraud prevention, and user experience are critical, recommendations from existing customers serves a strong indicator of real-world performance.

Customer satisfaction built on reliability and support

Beyond recommendation rates, customers consistently highlight key aspects of their experience of working with Regula:

Quality of support — 99%.

Ease of doing business with — 97%.

Meets requirements — 96%.

Ease of use — 94%.

These results demonstrate a broader pattern: organizations, especially in regulated industries, value not just product capabilities, but the ability to rely on a solution in real-world conditions — from easy integration and daily use to responsive support, fast issue resolution, and long-term performance.

What customers value most

Customers on G2 describe the experience of working with Regula in practical terms:

“It is fast, reliable, and well-documented, allowing rapid implementation without direct support.”

“Their dev team is quick to respond and actually listens to feedback when we need product improvements.”

“We particularly value Regula's extensive document template database, which enables us to process almost any ID effortlessly.”

“The straightforward integration of Regula’s technology into our onboarding products and financial platforms has helped us meet identity verification requirements.”

Why it matters for businesses

Regula’s position in the G2 Grid is based on customer reviews, reflecting real-world use across industries such as banking, fintech, telecom, travel, public sector, and more.

For many organizations, identity verification has become increasingly complex due to growing compliance demands, multiple workflows, and fragmented technology stacks. Customer feedback suggests that businesses value platforms that help simplify this environment — combining trusted controls in a modular way while integrating cleanly into existing enterprise systems.

In identity verification, performance is measured not only by technical specifications, but by how systems perform under real operating conditions — across diverse document types, user scenarios, and regulatory environments. Customer feedback provides a practical benchmark for this. A strong likelihood to recommend combined with high satisfaction levels indicates that solutions are not only functional but also trusted and consistently deliver value over time.

For businesses evaluating identity verification providers, such feedback offers clear insight into how a solution is likely to perform in similar use cases — and how reliably it is supported in day-to-day operations.

“Our customers operate in highly regulated and fraud-prone environments where identity decisions must be both fast and reliable — and where errors can have real consequences. What matters most is not just what the technology can do, but how it performs in real workflows. The feedback we see reflects years of focus on both product quality and customer support — because in identity verification, consistency and reliability are critical,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Regula has been consistently recognized as a Leader in G2 Grid® Reports for Identity Verification for three consecutive seasons, maintaining high Net Promoter Score results, strong customer satisfaction, and top ratings for support and ease of doing business.

To learn more about Regula’s identity verification solutions and expertise, visit the company’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

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