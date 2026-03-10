StepStone Group Announces 2026 Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has named 11 new partners, 1 new senior managing director, and 18 new managing directors.

Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, “As we build on another year of strong performance and growth, I'm thrilled to recognize this outstanding group of leaders. Their unwavering focus on delivering results for our clients has been instrumental to our success. Congratulations to each of them on these well-earned achievements.”

2026 Partner Class

Clodagh Coghlan joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in New York. She is a member of the Private Equity team.

Tom Fitzherbert-Brockholes joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in London. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.

Aditya Fontana-Raina joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in New York. He is a member of the Private Equity team.

Mohamed Khashoggi joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in Riyadh. He is a member of the Business Development team.

Carson Kvaternik joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the Private Equity team.

Ted Panarese joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in New York. He is a member of the Private Equity team.

Panos Tegos joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in London. He is a member of the Private Equity team.

Srdjan Vlaski joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the Private Debt team.

Greg Wallem joined StepStone in 2011 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity Team.

Seth Weiss joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in New York. He serves as Head of Corporate Investor Relations.

Kristine Westley joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Orlando. She is a member of the Private Wealth team.



New Senior Managing Director

Phil Cummins, Venture Capital and Growth Equity, Baltimore



New Managing Directors

Tselha Audren, Private Debt, Zurich

Ted Black, Private Equity, New York

Joan Callaghan, Portfolio Analytics & Reporting, Baltimore

Brian Delpit, Private Equity, La Jolla

Stefan Derungs, Private Debt, New York

Peter Dunbar, Responsible Investing, London

Gary Gipkhin, Private Debt, New York

David Huang, Private Equity, Singapore

Michael Humphrey, Real Estate, Singapore

John Kim, Private Equity, New York

Ethan Landau, Investment Operations, London

Tiffany Liu, Tax Department, La Jolla

Qi Liu, Portfolio Management, Head of AI, La Jolla

Ian McMahon, Tax Department, Luxembourg

Federico Pavoncelli, Private Equity, Rome

Michelle Chen, Portfolio Management, La Jolla

Debbie Teng, Tax Department, La Jolla

Laura White, Private Equity, New York

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $811 billion of total capital, including $220 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

+1 (212) 351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

+1 (203) 682-8268