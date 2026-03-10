US Signal Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of General Counsel and Chief of AI

Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal, a leading provider of cloud, colocation, data center, and fiber network solutions, today announced the appointment of Nate Steed as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer and Jock Thompson as Chief of Artificial Intelligence.

Together, these strategic leadership additions underscore US Signal’s commitment to accelerating innovation while maintaining the highest standards of governance, security, and regulatory compliance.

As enterprises modernize infrastructure, adopt AI-driven solutions, and navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments, US Signal is investing in executive leadership that aligns technology advancement with responsible oversight.

General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Nate Steed joins US Signal with more than 18 years of private practice experience, most recently serving as a partner at a major Michigan law firm where he built a national practice focused on software licensing, complex technology transactions, data security, and mission-critical technology agreements.

A nationally recognized speaker on data privacy and security, technology contracting, and data breach responsiveness, Steed is widely regarded as a thought leader at the intersection of law and emerging technology. His experience advising organizations on high-stakes technology procurements, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity risk positions him to support US Signal’s continued expansion across secure cloud, data center, and AI-enabled solutions.

As General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Steed will oversee:

Enterprise legal strategy and corporate governance

Commercial contracting across cloud, colocation, fiber, and managed services

Privacy, cybersecurity, and data breach response strategy

Regulatory compliance across state and federal frameworks

Intellectual property protection, including copyright and trademark

Enterprise risk management and legal operations

Importantly, he will partner closely with the Chief of AI to ensure that US Signal’s AI initiatives are built on strong legal, ethical, and regulatory foundations, particularly in areas involving data usage, security controls, and responsible innovation.

“I’m excited to join US Signal at a pivotal moment in the evolution of cloud and AI infrastructure,” said Steed. “Organizations are seeking trusted partners who understand both technology complexity and regulatory accountability. US Signal is uniquely positioned to deliver both.”

Steed earned his law degree from Indiana University – Bloomington, graduating cum laude.

Chief of Artificial Intelligence

As Chief of AI, Jock Thompson will lead US Signal’s enterprise-wide artificial intelligence transformation, embedding AI and intelligent automation across the organization to improve operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and enhance the value delivered to customers.

Thompson brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology-enabled businesses across infrastructure, data platforms, and enterprise operations. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of a boutique consulting and venture development firm focused on AI-driven transformation and operational automation. He is also the Founder and Board Member of a digital health and wellness company that developed a connected hardware and software platform combining embedded algorithms, mobile applications, and cloud-based data infrastructure.

In his role at US Signal, Thompson will focus on:

Driving the company’s enterprise AI transformation strategy

Embedding intelligent automation across core business operations

Improving operational leverage through AI-enabled workflows and decision systems

Supporting the development of next-generation AI-enabled infrastructure and cloud offerings

Establishing governance frameworks that ensure secure, responsible deployment of AI technologies

Thompson also serves as Chair of TAIRT – The AI Roundtable, a peer community of executives focused on advancing practical and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across industries.

“AI represents a generational shift in how infrastructure companies operate and how customers interact with technology,” said Thompson. “US Signal has an exceptional foundation in secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure. My focus will be on integrating intelligent automation across the business to drive efficiency, strengthen our platform, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Thompson earned his MBA from Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee.

Innovation and Governance Working Together

The appointments of a Chief of AI and a General Counsel with deep privacy and technology expertise reflect a deliberate strategy: accelerating AI-driven innovation while strengthening legal, regulatory, and ethical guardrails.

As US Signal expands its cloud and infrastructure capabilities, the integration of AI strategy with enterprise legal oversight ensures that customers, particularly those in regulated industries, can adopt next-generation solutions with confidence.

“These appointments represent the next chapter of our growth,” said CEO, Daniel Watts. “We are investing in leadership that allows us to move faster, innovate responsibly, and deliver secure, intelligent infrastructure solutions to the enterprises and partners we serve.”

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow.

