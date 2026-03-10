Back to the Roots Launches Organic Master Potting Mix, Setting New Gold Standard for the Home Gardening Industry with Professional-Grade Yields & Nutrition

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, America’s fastest growing organic gardening company, today announced the launch of its most advanced innovation to date: Back to the Roots Organic Master Potting Mix.

“This certified organic and living soil was designed to be the best performing potting mix, period. Each tablespoon of the mix contains over 40 million beneficial living organisms, creating a complex "microbiome" that supports plant growth, nutrition, and flavor. We wanted to create a soil that could bridge the passion of the regenerative organic farming movement with the demands from performance-driven growers looking for quantifiably superior yields,” said Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora, Co-Founders of Back to the Roots.





A Professional-Grade Nutrient Profile The Back to the Roots Organic Master Potting Mix features a proprietary "super-blend" of ingredients, including:

Peruvian Seabird Guano: One of nature's most potent sources of nitrogen and phosphorus.

One of nature's most potent sources of nitrogen and phosphorus. Worm Castings & Humic Acid: To enhance soil nutrition and nutrient retention.

To enhance soil nutrition and nutrient retention. Mycorrhizae & Beneficial Microbes: Help build a robust root-system & soil microbiome to increase nutrient uptake

Help build a robust root-system & soil microbiome to increase nutrient uptake Perlite & Yucca Extract: Supports optimal aeration and moisture retention.

The Science of Flavor: The "Microbiome Terroir" Connection This launch comes at a pivotal moment in agricultural science. A wave of recent peer-reviewed research has highlighted a direct link between soil microbial diversity and the nutritional density and flavor profiles of crops. Just as a soil microbiome can influence the complex notes of wine, Back to the Roots is bringing that same science to the backyard tomato patch and herb garden.

“In controlled third-party trials, we saw significantly greater plant growth when compared to other nationally available conventional & organic soils. We’ve spent years researching how living, microbially-active soil drives yields & nutrition, and we’re thrilled to finally make this professional-grade 'living' soil accessible to every household in America through our partnership with Walmart," said Velez and Arora. "The fact that it is certified organic is a bonus; first and foremost, this is a soil for the dedicated gardener who demands the highest possible yield and the best possible flavor.”

Back to the Roots Organic Master Potting Mix is available starting today in 12qt bags exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com . This launch further cements the partnership between Back to the Roots and Walmart in their shared mission to make organic gardening accessible to every family in America.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand & pioneering organic gardening company. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal,, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/549facc6-3a0b-4249-86b9-ecb8ae25ef32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91a3a4bb-5581-4a26-900b-006d61a53865