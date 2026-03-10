Odysight.ai to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23-24

OMER, Israel, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a developer of AI-based monitoring and Predictive Maintenance solutions, today announced it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23-24, 2026, in Dana Point, CA.

Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on both days. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

About Odysight.ai®

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency.

See what others miss. Predict what matters most.

For more information, please visit: http://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai