Virtune announces its crypto ETPs are now available for trading on Levler

Stockholm, 10th of March 2026 - Virtune has entered into a collaboration with Levler to make crypto assets more accessible to Swedish investors. Through this collaboration, Levler’s customers can invest in Virtune’s crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) just as easily as they trade stocks and funds on their existing platform.

This enables Levler’s customers to build long-term exposure to crypto assets within their regular savings. Customers can also set up monthly savings plans in Virtune’s crypto ETPs without brokerage fees, regardless of the investment amount, and make commission-free one-time purchases for amounts exceeding SEK 1,000.

Through this collaboration, Virtune continues to expand the distribution of its crypto ETPs and contribute to integrating crypto assets into traditional savings.

Benefits of investing in Virtune’s ETPs via Levler:

- Invest in crypto assets as easily as trading stocks or funds

- Simple way to build long-term exposure to crypto assets

- Commission-free trading for all monthly savings - regardless of amount

- Commission-free one-time purchases for amounts exceeding SEK 1,000

The following products are now available for trading on Levler:

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Bittensor ETP

Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Sui ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked NEAR ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP



Explore the selection HERE.



“We are happy that our products are now available on Levler. Through this collaboration, Levler’s customers can easily invest in crypto assets via our regulated and physically backed ETPs. It is another step in our mission to make crypto asset investments more accessible,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

“We are continuously adding more products to our offering, and over the past year we have, among other things, launched a savings account and several ETFs. Now that we also offer investments in a large number of crypto assets, our offering will become even more attractive. The ability to make monthly investments in all products without brokerage fees is something we believe our customers will greatly appreciate,” says Louise Hagsten, CEO of Levler.

Read more on Levler’s website: https://levler.se/kryptovalutor/

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships with leading industry players, and our experienced team, we empower global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment solutions aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.