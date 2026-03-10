Reach Security Earns Gartner Recognition for Advancing Domain-Specific AI in Security Operations

Reach Security Recognized for its ‘Preemptive Capabilities in DSLM’

San Francisco, CA. March 10th, 2026 – Reach Security , an AI-native security company focused on giving customers a single interface to understand and operate security controls at scale, announced today that it has been identified as a key vendor in the Gartner "Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Domain-Specific Language Models for SecOps.” Reach Security was named in the “Preemptive Capabilities for Tech Innovators in DSLM Models for SecOps category.”1

“This recognition underscores how transformational domain-specific AI can be when it’s applied to the realities of modern security operations. At Reach, we’ve focused on building AI that understands configuration context, attack paths, and how controls really work in practice,” said Colt Blackmore, CTO and Co-Founder at Reach Security. “DSLMs are key to bringing clarity and action to the chaos of enterprise environments.”

Garrett Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder at Reach Security, commented: “Being named by Gartner in this Emerging Tech report validates our mission to close the loop between visibility and control. It reflects the impact our AI-native approach is having; helping organizations get more value from the tools they already own, reducing exposure, identifying configuration drift, and operationalizing security in a way that’s scalable.”

According to Gartner, “This guide emphasizes a shift toward preemptive cybersecurity with the use of Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs). DSLMs are set to shape SecOps by delivering accurate, comprehensive, and actionable threat insights. Prioritizing their development and integration will enhance decision making and give cybersecurity product leaders a competitive edge.”

The report states that by 2030, preemptive cybersecurity solutions will account for 50% of IT security spending, a significant increase from less than 10% in 2025. The growing use of DSLMs in cybersecurity is driven by the need for domain-specific accuracy, stronger data privacy, and greater cost-effectiveness. These models allow organizations to apply their own proprietary intelligence to enhance automation, detection, response, and proactive defense capabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

The report also highlights how the tech innovators featured have accelerated the development of agentic AI and preemptive cybersecurity capabilities through DSLMs. It emphasizes that Reach’s focus on configuration operationalization is particularly distinctive and that its innovation represents a meaningful shift toward preemptive cybersecurity by embedding DSLMs directly into its platform.

DSLMs in action with Reach Security customers

One manufacturing customer using Reach’s platform explains that “Reach Security delivers exceptional value as an enterprise security operations platform, effectively utilizing AI to solve the critical challenge of turning security assessments into actionable remediation.” Another customer, a provider of cloud software for property and casualty insurance carriers and brokers, is using Reach DSLMs to accelerate zero-trust adoption and dramatically reduce both implementation time and ongoing management overhead. As a result, its zero-trust rollout timeframe dropped from roughly 12 months to just 45 days, and its long-term operational burden decreased by an estimated factor of ten.

Reach Security brings autonomous precision to security operations with its multi-model AI architecture, MastermindAI™. Trained on curated cybersecurity sources and frameworks like MITRE and NIST, its DSLMs correlate this intelligence with live telemetry to assess configuration state and control coverage. Reach then moves beyond reporting to execute safe, explainable actions, closing the loop between visibility and control through remediation, ticketing, and drift correction.

“We founded Reach to give security teams a practical, scalable way to reduce exposure using the tools they already have,” says Hamilton. “DSLM is about turning insight into meaningful action, and that’s been our focus from day one. As customer adoption grows, we’re proud of the impact our users are seeing, and we’re just getting started. The way organizations manage exposure is changing, and Reach is spearheading the shift toward security that is continuous, contextual, and operational. We are unifying asset intelligence, configuration state, and protection coverage into a single, actionable view that delivers consistent, scalable protection – however complex the environment becomes.”

To learn more, visit our blog and access a licensed copy of the Gartner report .

