Ingersoll Rand Raises the Bar for Sustainable Performance

Ingersoll Rand earns “A List” rating from CDP in the environmental stewardship category for the third year in a row

Ranked #1 in North America and in the top 5% globally within the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry on the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Ingersoll Rand was also included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the fourth consecutive year

DAVIDSON, N.C., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, continues to be a leader in sustainability with new recognition from CDP and the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (previously the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices). The company has been recognized by each of these organizations multiple years in a row.

As of January 6, 2026, Ingersoll Rand has been recognized with an “A List” rating by CDP for its effective climate change actions and environmental leadership. The company stands out among more than 22,000 evaluated for its greenhouse gas reduction, sustainable product design, and climate management strategies.

As of February 11, 2026, Ingersoll Rand received a score of 82 out of 100, a one-point increase from last year, on the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company remained a top contender within the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in Class World and North America Indices and the Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year.

Last fall, Ingersoll Rand was also ranked #1 in the capital goods industry based on sustainability performance and disclosure, positioning as #2 overall on the 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2025 list.

“Ingersoll Rand consistently demonstrates our purpose of Making Life Better for the planet and we have continued to receive recognition each year as an industry leader,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We have ambitious sustainability goals, and we are committed to raising the bar in our sustainability strategy through innovative offerings that deliver immediate customer value while improving safety, efficiency, and circularity.”

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit IRCO.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the expectations of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”), regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to geopolitical tensions, natural disaster, catastrophe, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

