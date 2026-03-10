Kustomer Launches Standalone Enterprise AI Platform to Modernize Existing Helpdesks

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kustomer unveiled Kustomer AI, a standalone enterprise AI platform designed to transform how organizations deploy intelligence across their existing customer experience systems. Rather than forcing costly migrations or system overhauls, Kustomer AI operates as an integrated intelligence layer supporting customer helpdesks, marking a fundamental shift from AI as a feature to AI as infrastructure.

Starting today, organizations using Zendesk can activate Kustomer AI as a fully integrated intelligence layer without migration or operational disruption, unlocking enterprise-grade automation while preserving the systems teams already rely on. Salesforce and additional integrations are launching soon.

“With Kustomer AI, we aim to resolve a core challenge in enterprise customer experience,” said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. “AI must adapt to human nuance while maintaining the precision needed for compliance-driven workflows, something most AI tools struggle to balance. Unlike other platforms, we offer both flexibility and control without requiring customers to completely overhaul their CX systems.”

Bridging Adaptive Intelligence with Guaranteed Outcomes

As AI adoption accelerates, CX leaders increasingly grapple with the tension between automation and accountability. Predictive AI models excel at interpreting language, intent, and emotional nuance, yet enterprise environments demand deterministic, rule-based logic for processes such as refunds, compliance enforcement, and escalations.

Kustomer AI is the first CX solution to unify both within a single AI automation framework, powered by Kustomer’s proprietary AI reasoning engine:

Predictive Intelligence: Interprets intent, sentiment, natural language, and cross-channel context.

Deterministic guidance: Guarantees precise execution of rule-based workflows.



“Our reasoning engine allows businesses to toggle between adaptive and deterministic modes based on specific use cases, ensuring AI interprets nuance where necessary and adheres to strict logic where required,” said Jeremy Suriel, CTO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. “It’s flexible, with built-in guardrails.”

Enterprise-Grade Transparency, Governance, and Control

Enterprise AI adoption is increasingly shaped by scrutiny around ROI, risk exposure, and accountability. As enterprises evaluate automation performance and governance standards, transparency is no longer optional — it’s foundational. Automation without accountability can erode trust, inflate risk exposure, and obscure true performance gains.

Kustomer AI embeds explainability directly into its architecture, providing:

Step-by-step visibility into AI decisions

Fully explainable actions and outcomes

Traceable resolution logic

Auditable workflows for compliance and governance

“If a case is marked as resolved but customer satisfaction drops, leaders need to understand why,” said Lauren Gold, Chief Customer Officer at Kustomer. “Was the correct policy applied? Did the AI overlook context? With Kustomer AI, every decision is transparent and easy to evaluate. Business leaders can investigate, adjust, and optimize performance on their own — without relying on engineers or analytics teams. There is no guessing or post-facto auditing, just confident operation.”

Seamless AI Integration Into Your Existing Helpdesk

Despite strong belief in AI’s potential, many enterprises hesitate due to migration fatigue, long-term vendor contracts, and operational risk. The market has forced teams to choose between standing still, ripping and replacing core systems, or bolting on disconnected AI tools that fragment data and duplicate tickets.

Kustomer AI eliminates that tradeoff.

Built as a standalone intelligence platform, Kustomer AI integrates directly into existing helpdesks, beginning with Zendesk, preserving data integrity, workflows, and reporting structures while adding enterprise-grade intelligence.

“Most teams feel stuck between doing nothing, ripping and replacing, or bolting on AI tools that lack sufficient context,” Gold added. “We built Kustomer AI to remove that constraint. You can capture the benefits of intelligent automation without disrupting the systems your teams rely on. And unlike other AI add-ons that create ticket duplication and messy data, Kustomer AI integrates cleanly into your CX stack — improving outcomes for both customers and the organization.”

Intelligence Across the CX Organization

Kustomer AI enhances every layer of the support organization:

For customers :

AI agents resolve routine questions instantly across channels using full customer history and real-time context, delivering faster resolutions and more personalized experiences.

For support teams :

Agents receive complete customer history, relevant knowledge, and real-time recommendations, reducing research time in-the-moment and increasing confidence during complex interactions.

For CX leaders :

AI transforms every interaction into insight, surfacing trends, optimizing workflows, generating knowledge, and delivering real-time visibility into performance and sentiment.

Early customers including Aplazo and Goody report measurable gains in automation efficiency and customer satisfaction while maintaining operational continuity.

“Within the first quarter, we saw AI handling up to 65 percent of routine inquiries during peak periods,” said Maria Alvarez, VP of Customer Experience at Aplazo. “What impressed us most was the transparency. We can see exactly how decisions are made, adjust logic in minutes, and ensure the experience aligns with our brand.”

* AI for Reps and Data Explorer for CX Leaders will be available in Kustomer AI for Zendesk from mid-April.

Building the Agentic Future of Customer Experience

Customer experience is entering a new era.

The next generation of CX platforms will not be systems of record, they will be systems of intelligent action

“AI can no longer be an experiment or a bolt-on feature that lacks access to rich customer data, it must operate as an intelligent system embedded directly into the fabric of service,” Birnbaum added. “Our vision has always been to elevate customer experience from cost center to competitive advantage. Kustomer AI represents the next evolution of that vision: enterprise intelligence that is adaptive, explainable, and built to work within your ecosystem.”

This launch represents the first phase of a broader strategy to embed agentic intelligence across every layer of the CX organization, establishing AI as foundational infrastructure rather than incremental enhancement.

Availability

Kustomer AI is available today for enterprise customers. Organizations using Zendesk can immediately deploy Kustomer AI as a fully integrated intelligence layer within their existing workflows. Salesforce and additional integrations will be announced soon. In April, Kustomer will introduce two new capabilities to AI for Zendesk: AI for Reps, which provides proactive, in-the-moment customer insights, and Data Explorer, which helps leaders optimize their CX operations.

