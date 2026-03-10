Picus Security Wins 2026 ChannelVision AI Award for AI-Powered Threat Detection and Prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been named a 2026 ChannelVision AI Award winner in the Cybersecurity category, recognizing its innovation in AI-powered breach and attack simulation (BAS) and agentic exposure validation.

In its first year, the award honors vendors delivering impactful AI technologies that drive measurable outcomes for customers and enable partners to differentiate in a rapidly evolving market. Picus was recognized for the advancements it made in AI-powered product capabilities and for leading the industry’s transition from traditional security validation to agentic exposure validation.

This shift from manual scenario building to agentic AI-driven simulation is foundational, empowering organizations to continuously emulate adversaries, validate detection logic and measure security control effectiveness in real time. The impact is measurable, with customers patching backlogs by 86%, cutting MTTR from 74 days to 14 days and reclaiming thousands of analyst hours by deprioritizing theoretical vulnerabilities.

Partners can now deliver continuous evidence-based validation services through a unified platform that integrates every critical layer of security validation, spanning security controls, the detection stack, attack paths, exposures, identity, and cloud and Kubernetes environments. This comprehensive approach also extends to AI security, enabling partners to validate the guardrails of internal LLMs against prompt injection and adversarial attacks while proving which threats can actually breach a customer’s defenses.

“AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape at unprecedented speed,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. “With AI-powered BAS and agentic exposure validation, we equip our channel partners to turn static threat intelligence into dynamic proof. Partners can now move from awareness to verified remediation in hours, delivering measurable risk reduction and leading the next wave of AI-driven security innovation.”

The ChannelVision AI Award underscores a broader market shift toward AI-driven, continuous validation as a core pillar of modern CTEM strategies. By combining AI-powered BAS with exposure validation and automated penetration testing in a unified platform, Picus is helping partners lead customers into the next phase of autonomous cyber defense.

Visit the website to learn more about how Picus empowers partners and customers through agentic exposure validation.

