Komodor Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate AI-Driven Reliability and Cost Optimization at Scale

TEL AVIV and SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE company for cloud native infrastructure, today announced the launch of the Komodor Partner Program, designed to enable and reward partners delivering AI-driven cloud native infrastructure reliability and optimization services to enterprise customers. The program’s foundational partners include Cloud Bazaar, Matrix DevOps, Trace3 and others.

The Komodor Partner Program is built for trusted advisors, systems integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) that help organizations operate cloud native environments at scale. Membership provides partners with access to Komodor’s SaaS-delivered platform, structured sales and technical enablement, deal registration and protection, and a tiered margin model that supports profitable growth and faster customer outcomes.

“Enterprise cloud native environments move at machine speed, but many partners are still forced to support them with fragmented tools and manual workflows,” said Peter Dalziel, Channel Director for Komodor. “The Komodor Partner Program changes that dynamic. We give partners a proven, AI-driven SRE and cost optimization platform, backed with enablement, deal protection, and meaningful margins, so they can deliver more resilient and cost optimized outcomes for customers and measurable results.”

The Komodor Partner Program is led by Pete Dalziel, Director of Channel Sales, a proven leader with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently, he built the EMEA partner channel at CAST AI and previously served as Channel Director for EMEA at LogicMonitor. Earlier, he was Partnership Director for EMEA at Rancher Labs, where he built and scaled the regional partner network and continued to expand the channel following the company’s acquisition by SUSE, supporting partner programs and growth across Northern EMEA.

Komodor enables partners to deliver autonomous AI SRE-driven cloud native operations services without the need for disconnected tools and manual operational processes. By embedding Komodor into their service offerings, partners achieve the following results with their current engineering resources:

Deliver Faster Outcomes: Accelerate incident detection, root cause analysis, and remediation using AI-assisted investigation and automated operational playbooks.

Reduce Risk: Improve reliability and operational consistency through continuous drift detection, governed remediation, and proactive issue prevention across complex Kubernetes environments.

Increase Service Value: Offer higher-impact operations services, combining performance, reliability, and cost optimization, while reducing manual effort and operational overhead.

Double-Digit Percentage Savings: Enabling partners to provide customers with savings on their cloud expenditures

Program Highlights

The Komodor Partner Program is designed to simplify how partners engage with Komodor while improving delivery efficiency and profitability. Key benefits include:

Deal Registration and Protection: Partners that source opportunities receive exclusivity for registered accounts, eliminating channel conflict and ensuring clear ownership.

Attractive margins: Competitive referral and resale margins, with higher earnings available as partners grow their business with Komodor.

Sales and Technical Enablement: Access to sales messaging, pitch decks, demos, and technical training, with partner certification and a dedicated partner portal.

Go-to-market: Joint deliverables including co-branded webinars, events, customer case studies, and digital campaigns, with early lead-sharing and coordinated launch activities.

Ongoing Support: Direct collaboration with Komodor's sales, technical, and partner management teams to accelerate deal cycles and successful deployments.





Global Partner Momentum

Komodor is already working with a growing ecosystem of partners across North America, Europe and Israel.

“Too many engineering teams are still waking up in the middle of the night to troubleshoot Kubernetes issues by hand,” said Jay Antonellis, Trace3 VP, East. “Our partnership with Komodor brings AI-driven SRE to the forefront, helping clients move from reactive firefighting to proactive, automated operations across their cloud native infrastructure.”

“Our customers are looking for practical ways to improve Kubernetes reliability without adding more tools or operational overhead,” said Matt Keable, Head of Growth at Cloud Bazaar. “Partnering with Komodor allows us to deliver AI-driven Kubernetes operations that reduce incident resolution time, optimize costs, and improve platform resilience, all with a solution that’s easy for both engineers and customers to adopt.”

“Kubernetes complexity continues to be a major challenge for engineering teams,” said Asaf Kivity, CEO at Matrix DevOps. “Komodor gives us a full-stack, AI-assisted platform we can confidently build services around. It enables our teams to help customers move faster, reduce firefighting, and operate Kubernetes environments more efficiently at scale.”

For more information about the Komodor Partner Program or to apply, visit https://komodor.com .

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

