Komodor Introduces Extensible, Autonomous Multi-Agent Architecture for AI-Driven Site Reliability Engineering

TEL AVIV and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE company for cloud-native infrastructure, today announced a new extensibility framework that transforms its Klaudia AI technology into a universal multi-agent platform for troubleshooting and optimizing the performance of complex cloud native infrastructures and applications.

This new architecture enables organizations to extend Klaudia AI with their own tools, services and agents, and combine these with more than 50 specialized agents already provided by Komodor. These new multi-agent orchestration capabilities enable teams to automate investigation and remediation of operational issues across all infrastructure layers including Kubernetes, GPUs, networking, and storage.





The announcement marks the next step in Komodor’s evolution from automated troubleshooting to a fully extensible autonomous AI SRE platform. The company will demonstrate its new multi-agent capabilities at KubeCon Europe in Amsterdam, March 23–26.

In cloud-native environments, issues that appear to originate in application workloads often stem from interconnected infrastructure components across Kubernetes clusters, networking systems, GPUs, and external services. Resolving these typically requires multiple engineers examining different layers of the stack at the same time. Komodor’s new orchestration architecture mirrors this collaborative model by coordinating specialized AI agents that work in parallel, so multi-domain incidents can be investigated continuously at machine speed.

“Most AI tools for operations focus on summarizing telemetry rather than resolving incidents, but complex outages require specialists from multiple domains working together to understand what’s happening across the stack,” said Itiel Shwartz, Co-Founder and CTO of Komodor. “The Komodor platform’s new extensible architecture replicates this collaborative process using specialized agents that encode operational knowledge and work together to diagnose and resolve issues.”

Extending Klaudia AI with Specialized Agents

The Komodor platform introduces a modular architecture that orchestrates multiple AI agents, each responsible for a specific operational role. Workflow agents coordinate key reliability engineering processes such as detection, investigation, and remediation. They can also dynamically invoke specialized Subject Matter Expert Agents (SMEs) that bring deep expertise in specific technologies or domains such as Kubernetes, AWS services, GPUs, or deployment tools.

This architecture allows Klaudia AI to retrieve precise context exactly when it is needed, avoiding the hallucinations and data overload that often limit general-purpose AI assistants. Using this extensible architecture, Komodor has already developed more than 50 specialized agents across operational domains, enabling the platform to troubleshoot issues that extend far beyond Kubernetes clusters and into the broader cloud-native infrastructure stack.

Built to Support Existing IT Stacks

Komodor’s extensibility framework enables organizations to bring their own services, tools and agents via MCP or an OpenAPI specification. Klaudia AI orchestrates these alongside its native specialists as part of the same investigation workflow to gain a better understanding of the issue and run remediation plans.

Early adopters are already using the framework to extend Klaudia AI with custom agents tailored to their environments. Examples include agents that:

Cross-reference CI/CD pipelines to correlate failures with recent code or configuration changes across microservices

Integrate with database management tools to determine whether application latency traces back to query performance or connection pool exhaustion

Query past incident channels to surface how similar symptoms were resolved in previous outages





Availability

The multi-agent framework for Klaudia AI is available immediately from Komodor and its business partners worldwide.

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native infrastructure and operations. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud-native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Komodor

marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480