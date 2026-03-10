TTEC Takes Home Seven Stevie® Awards for Pioneering AI-Driven Customer Experience and Sales Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), has won multiple honors in the prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company received three Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze awards recognizing innovation in AI-enabled training, advanced hiring, complex enterprise sales, and global CX delivery.

Gold Awards

Learning Wizard Suite earned Gold for Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year . This AI-powered learning platform accelerates associate readiness, reduces time to proficiency, and strengthens frontline performance, helping enterprises adapt to rapidly evolving customer expectations.

earned This AI-powered learning platform accelerates associate readiness, reduces time to proficiency, and strengthens frontline performance, helping enterprises adapt to rapidly evolving customer expectations. Natalia Woźniak was recognized with Gold as Sales Representative of the Year – All Other Industries for sustained excellence, consistent overachievement, and a leadership style that elevates the performance of those around her.

was recognized with for sustained excellence, consistent overachievement, and a leadership style that elevates the performance of those around her. Batuhan Yorgancilar earned Gold as Rising Star in Sales (Under 30), reflecting his remarkable journey from legal professional to high-impact incubator manager, driving innovation and measurable growth in emerging sales programs.





Silver Award

TTEC Poland earned Silver for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Complex Sales for Complexity at Scale: The ‘TTEC Animal Kingdom’ Approach to Future-Proofing Global Revenue. This program equips sales teams to navigate sophisticated, multi-market enterprise environments while building resilient, diversified revenue streams.





Bronze Awards

Oksana Honchar was honored with Bronze as Rising Star in Sales (Under 30) for outstanding execution, team growth, and consistent high performance.

was honored with for outstanding execution, team growth, and consistent high performance. TTEC Greece received Bronze for Achievement in Global Customer Service Excellence for its scalable multilingual CX delivery model, enabling brands to serve customers seamlessly across markets and languages.

received for its scalable multilingual CX delivery model, enabling brands to serve customers seamlessly across markets and languages. TTEC Smart Hire solution earned Bronze for Best Use of AI Integration in Contact Centers, leveraging AI to identify top candidates, optimize hiring workflows at scale, and enhance both candidate and client experiences.





“These awards reflect the power of combining innovative AI solutions with exceptional people and validate the strategy we’ve built at TTEC — pairing intelligent technology with human expertise to deliver measurable outcomes,” said TTEC President John Abou. “As enterprises navigate AI transformation, we are helping them move beyond experimentation to real performance at scale.”

The Stevie® Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide, recognizing organizations and professionals that drive measurable impact, innovation, and leadership across industries.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer service. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

