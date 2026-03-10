IBN Named Official Media Partner of Octane’s Neuro Tech Forum 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it will serve as an official media partner for Octane’s Neuro Tech Forum 2026 , taking place on March 26–27, 2026, at VEA Newport Beach, 900 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

Octane, a leading accelerator dedicated to fuelling technology and medical innovation in Southern California, has built one of the nation’s most influential networks of physicians, clinicians, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals. Its Neuro Tech Forum (”NTF”) is a premier event designed to showcase breakthrough technologies, foster strategic partnerships, unlock capital, and accelerate the development of new solutions in the rapidly evolving neurological management space.

The 2026 forum will feature keynote speaker Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, CEO and CMO, Jacobs Institute. The organization focuses on promoting innovation, education, and collaboration with the medical technology industry to advance vascular care. As a globally renowned expert in the comprehensive management of cerebrovascular disease, Dr. Siddiqui serves as UB Distinguished Professor and Vice Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He has also authored more than 700 peer-reviewed publications and over 50 book chapters, accumulating more than 50,000 citations and an H-index of 98.

As a media sponsor, IBN will leverage its amplified article syndication, press release distribution, and multi-brand social media outreach to expand visibility of the Neuro Tech Forum across global markets. IBN’s coverage extends to a growing network of 5,000+ strategic syndication partners and 60+ IBN brands , collectively reaching an audience of more than 2 million social media followers. Through these channels, IBN will highlight event sponsors, presenting companies, and key discussions shaping the future of innovation in the neurotech space.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Octane for the Neuro Tech Forum 2026. Octane is the global leader in advancing the case for neurotech, and this event provides a unique opportunity to connect industry leaders, clinicians, investors, and entrepreneurs who are transforming this exciting space. IBN will amplify the outreach of this forum and support the development of groundbreaking technologies.”

To learn more about Octane’s Neuro Tech Forum 2026, please visit: https://www.octane-oc.org/event/NTF2026/summary

To learn more about IBN’s event coverage, please visit: https://ibn.fm

