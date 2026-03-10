Qualifacts iQ Approved for Use in LA County Following Department of Mental Health Information Security Review

Nashville, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2026 — Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions, today announced that Qualifacts® iQ AI Clinical Documentation has been approved for use in Los Angeles County following a review by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH) Information Security Office.

The approval follows the submission and review of a DMH AI Assessment by VIP Community Mental Health Center, which is conducting a limited pilot of Qualifacts iQ artificial intelligence (AI) solution to support clinical documentation within the Qualifacts CareLogic EHR. The assessment was reviewed and approved by LA County DMH, confirming that the Qualifacts iQ solution meets the County’s information security standards.

“As a community mental health provider operating within Los Angeles County, it was critical for us to ensure any AI solution met the County’s information security expectations,” said Erik Surwill, Director of Information and Communications Technology at VIP Community Mental Health Center, Inc. “Qualifacts iQ demonstrated a strong commitment to security, governance, and transparency throughout the assessment process. The DMH approval gives us confidence to explore AI‑supported documentation in a way that aligns with LA County standards while supporting our clinicians and the people they serve.”

VIP Community Mental Health Center submitted the required DMH AI Assessment as part of a pilot program involving a limited group of clinicians using Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation. The submission included Qualifacts’ SOC 2 Type II report and ISO 42001 certification for AI Management Systems, demonstrating alignment with internationally recognized security and AI governance frameworks.

“Public-sector behavioral health organizations must balance innovation with rigorous security and compliance requirements,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. “This approval underscores our commitment to delivering AI capabilities that are purpose-built for behavioral health, responsibly governed, and aligned with the expectations of large county and state agencies.”

Qualifacts iQ is designed to assist clinicians with documentation by generating structured clinical notes within existing EHR workflows, helping reduce administrative burden while maintaining data security within the trusted Qualifacts environment. The solution is part of the broader Qualifacts iQ AI suite, which supports behavioral health organizations across clinical and operational workflows.

Upon completion of a successful pilot program, VIP Community Mental Health Center has indicated plans to expand use of Qualifacts iQ more broadly across its clinical staff, subject to ongoing alignment with Los Angeles County DMH requirements.

About VIP Community Mental Health

Founded more than 30 years ago by Dr. Astrid Heppenstall Heger, the Violence Intervention Program is dedicated to protecting and treating victims of family violence and sexual assault. Beginning as a one-room clinic, VIP has grown into a nationally recognized leader in trauma-informed care, providing medical, mental health, and advocacy services for vulnerable children, youth, and adults. VIP Community Mental Health continues this mission by delivering therapeutic and behavioral health services designed to support healing, safety, and long-term wellbeing throughout Los Angeles County.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,200 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

