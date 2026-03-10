Redwood Logistics Acquires Stridas: Enhancing Managed Transportation in a Complex Freight Market

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America's leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced the acquisition of Stridas , a Cincinnati-based managed transportation provider known for its data-driven optimization approach and deep expertise in consumer goods supply chains. The move strengthens Redwood's managed transportation services with supporting commercial design depth, deeper procurement leverage and long-term customer partnerships built around measurable savings.

"The freight market is at an inflection point," said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. "Shippers are tired of navigating rate volatility and fragmented providers. They now want a durable, integrated partner. Stridas’ experience and managed transportation capabilities align seamlessly with Redwood’s modern 4PL approach, enabling a more comprehensive solution for our customers.”

Stridas brings a proven commercial methodology for re-engineering freight networks from the ground up. The acquisition strengthens Redwood’s capacity to deliver continuous cost improvements and executive-level collaboration for enterprise customers.

"We built Stridas for one reason: To change how our customers think about freight," said Chris Painter, CEO, Stridas. "The shippers we work with want a partner who understands their network, finds the inefficiencies and builds a strategy around fixing them. Working with Redwood, we can now do that at scale."

The acquisition comes as managed transportation continues to gain momentum across the industry. As shippers consolidate provider relationships and prioritize predictable cost structures over spot market exposure, the demand for optimization-driven freight partnerships is accelerating. The combination of Stridas' commercial design expertise with Redwood's infrastructure, cross-border capabilities and technology creates a more powerful offering for customers navigating an increasingly complex freight environment.

Redwood's managed transportation offering has long been powered by RedwoodConnect™, its proprietary integration platform that connects carriers, customers and supply chain systems into a single coordinated ecosystem. "Redwood's managed transportation business is built around using data and technology to make smarter decisions over time," said Steve Walton, Chief Operating Officer, Redwood. "Stridas deepens that capability and connecting it to RedwoodConnect™ gives customers a managed transportation experience that compounds in value the longer we work together."

The acquisition reflects Redwood's continued commitment to building North America's most capable and integrated logistics provider that unifies execution, technology and strategic freight management under a single orchestrated solution.

Republic Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Stridas, supporting the company throughout the entire acquisition process.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains.

Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnect™, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.

