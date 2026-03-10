ARGYLE Haus of Apparel Founder Launches Industrial Sound Labs; Debut Single “Desert Echoes” Releasing March 20

Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new cinematic rock project featuring touring musicians who have performed with AC/DC, Don Henley, and Alanis Morissette will debut March 20 with the release of the single “Desert Echoes.” The project is produced by Houman Salem, founder of Los Angeles fashion design house ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, under his newly launched music venture Industrial Sound Labs, LLC.

Industrial Sound Labs is a creative initiative separate from Salem’s work in the fashion industry. Salem will continue leading ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, the award-winning fashion design and manufacturing enterprise he founded more than a decade ago, while exploring music and narrative-driven concepts through the new music venture.

“The parallels between the fashion industry and the music industry are surprisingly similar,” said Salem. “Both operate on nearly the same business model. The only real difference is the creative output.”

The debut single “Desert Echoes” is released under the project name SUBJECT: DECKER, a conceptual music series blending dark, guitar-driven rock with atmospheric production and themes of secrecy, identity, and observation.

The recording features several accomplished touring musicians, including Matt Laug, drummer known for performing with AC/DC and Alanis Morissette, and Lance Morrison, bassist recognized for his work with Don Henley and Alanis Morissette. The project also incorporates a rotating lineup of vocalists, including Kayla Madison, who help bring the cinematic narratives of the songs to life.

Listeners can pre-save “Desert Echoes” on Spotify ahead of its release here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/subjectdecker/desert-echoes

Upon release on March 20, 2026, the single will be available across major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Industrial Sound Labs plans to release additional music and multimedia content throughout 2026 as part of the ongoing SUBJECT: DECKER concept.

Salem founded ARGYLE Haus of Apparel in Los Angeles and has spent more than a decade helping entrepreneurs launch fashion brands through design, development, and U.S.-based apparel manufacturing.

More information about the project can be found at:
https://www.subjectdecker.com

