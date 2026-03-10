Robinson Helicopter Company Unveils R44 Utility Interior at Verticon 2026: a Heavy-Duty Evolution of the World’s Best-Selling Piston Helicopter

ATLANTA and TORRANCE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civilian rotorcraft, unveiled the new R44 Utility trim at Verticon in Atlanta. Known for decades as the industry’s reliable, multi-mission workhorse, the R44 is getting even tougher with an all-new interior designed specifically for high intensity, "dirty" missions.

The R44 Utility is Robinson’s direct answer to years of operator requests for a factory-delivered interior capable of transitioning seamlessly from harsh environments that call for tough materials to muddy agricultural and utility job sites.

Built for the Mission, Not Just the Flight

The R44 Utility replaces its traditional interior for more ruggedized performance. By removing its standard fabric components, Robinson has engineered a cabin that performs under the pressure of thousands of flight hours and varied cargo.

TitanPlate Headliner : The traditional fabric headliner is replaced with TitanPlate, a durable, abrasion-resistant, textured coating designed to withstand the harshest conditions and doors-off missions.

: The traditional fabric headliner is replaced with TitanPlate, a durable, abrasion-resistant, textured coating designed to withstand the harshest conditions and doors-off missions. Durable Backwall : The rear wall fabric is replaced with black R-Force aviation-grade nylon, a high-intensity material built for extreme durability.

: The rear wall fabric is replaced with black R-Force aviation-grade nylon, a high-intensity material built for extreme durability. Washable, Heavy-Duty Seating : The new NXG-style modernized seat design, features black Muirhead leather bolsters paired with Camouflage Weave compound inserts. These materials are chosen specifically for severe wear-and-tear and can be easily washed clean after a day in the field.

: The new NXG-style modernized seat design, features black Muirhead leather bolsters paired with Camouflage Weave compound inserts. These materials are chosen specifically for severe wear-and-tear and can be easily washed clean after a day in the field. Removable, Rubberized Floor Mats : Standard carpeting is replaced with lightweight, Robinson-branded rubberized floor mats. Engineered with positive retention, these mats are fully removable and washable, to spray away mud and debris.

: Standard carpeting is replaced with lightweight, Robinson-branded rubberized floor mats. Engineered with positive retention, these mats are fully removable and washable, to spray away mud and debris. Tactical Accents : To complete the rugged aesthetic, the interior features accented Olive Green seatbelts.



New Exterior Paint and Enhanced Lighting Package

The R44 Utility isn’t just tougher on the inside; it features functional and aesthetic upgrades to the exterior:

Signature Paint Scheme : The Utility edition debuts a flat Khaki exterior accented by a noble Sherwood Green stripe.

: The Utility edition debuts a flat Khaki exterior accented by a noble Sherwood Green stripe. Next-Gen Lighting : To improve safety and visibility in remote landing zones, the aircraft comes standard with LED landing and taxi lights with pulse function.

"The R44 has always been a workhorse, but our operators with high-utilization operations are taking it into harsh environments that demand more rugged materials for tough missions," said David Smith, president and CEO, Robinson Helicopter Company. "The R44 Utility is about providing an aircraft that is as easy to clean as it is to fly and still works as hard as they do."

Availability

The R44 Utility configuration is available for order immediately on all R44 models as a single Utility package.

For more information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.



Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Jae Aranda

Lee-Anne.Aranda@robinsonheli.com

310-539-0508 x294

